---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FEATURED EVENTS:
Punta Gorda Boat Parade
Sails at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The show is presented by the local boating community. Route map can be found at puntagordaboatparade.com.
The Turnstiles – The Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel
Turnstiles delivers an authentic-feeling Billy Joel concert with costumes and lighting. 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Ditchfield Family Christmas
Enjoy a Ditchfield Family Christmas concert at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 19. New Life Assembly of God, 5800 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Love offering will be taken. www.newlifevenice.org.
Composers Luncheon hosted by Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (NO PHOTO-CAN HOLD)
Symphony Friends presents an enlightening introduction to the composers featured on Punta Gorda Symphony’s mainstage concert programs. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 6. Punta Gorda Womens Club Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996.
Majesty of Rock – ‘Journey through the Perry Years’ (CAN HOLD)
“Journey Through the Years” when Steve Perry fronted Journey. This performance includes an extensive video backdrop and lighting. 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony: ‘Dvořák Violin Concerto’ (CAN HOLD)
Violin superstar Sirena Huang performs “Dvořák’s Violin Concerto” on a program that also features Grammy-winner Jennifer Higdon’s “To The Point” and Pizzetti’s “La Pisanella.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Center For Performing Arts, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saturday, December 18
Swim with Santa MUST RUN
Take a dip with Santa at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., North Port, from noon-2 p.m. Kids can play games for the chance to win a prize, complete crafts and enjoy hot chocolate. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim. 941-429-7275.
AC/DC tribute band Highway To Hell MUST RUN
“Party on the Plaza” will feature a heavy-metal tribute to rock icons AC/DC at 8 p.m. CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair. www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark.
Dearborn Christmas Walk
The walk will start at Orange Street and will head west to Cedar Street. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m. and will offer sleigh rides from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Various Dearborn Street merchants and businesses will be open to share in the holiday fun, such as face painting, cookie decorations and raffles. Performances by the Lemon Bay High School marching band and other festivities. Bring lawn chairs and blankets (no coolers) for a showing of the 2018 film, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 7 p.m. at 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. https://oldenglewood.com.
Christmas Carnival
Games, bounce houses, food, raffles, music. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. Admission $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under, ages 3 and under are free. Bring a new, unopened toy to donate and receive one free food voucher. Hosted by Toys For Tikes on Bikes and The Rebel Riders Charities, Inc.
Venice Symphony — ‘A Holly Jolly Holiday’
7:30 p.m. Classic carols, beloved standards and music from “The Nutcracker” are just a few of the highlights. Sarasota’s Key Chorale returns to the stage for Handel’s majestic “Hallelujah Chorus” and a sing-a-long with surprises. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Sunday, December 19
Punta Gorda Symphony — ‘Holiday Pops’ MUST RUN
Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Festive Holiday Favorites with the Suncoast Brass
Classical, contemporary, jazz, marches and Broadway musicals. 4 p.m. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Christmas Cantata
Lutheran Church of the Cross will present “Sing a Song of Christmas” at 3 p.m. 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Donate a nonperishable food item for a local food pantry. Freewill offerings at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served starting at 2:30 p.m. 941-627-6060 or www.lccross.org.
Christmas Celebration
Celebrate the season at this outdoor celebration hosted by the First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda. 6-7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and chairs and sing your favorite Christmas songs with local churches and special guest Sunday Drive. Donations are appreciated. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-629-8101.
‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’
Dylan Thomas’s beloved holiday story “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” comes to life at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or 941-475-6756.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. at The Grill at 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Musicians are welcome to sit in with Mickey Basil, Jay Heavilin, Dave Morgan, Fred Capitelli and Buz Bisbano.. https://ccjazz.org.
Monday, December 20
‘A Christmas Carol’
Experience Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey through Christmas past, present and future. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. VeniceTheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
Gardens Aglow
Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is decorated with thousands of lights. This is a walk-through holiday experience that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Event includes breathtaking lights throughout the gardens, roast s’mores over a open fire, hot cocoa, sing Christmas carols to spread holiday cheer and explore the expanding garden and sculpture collection. 6-9 p.m. Last admission is at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18-21 and Dec. 27-28. River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. All tickets are pre-purchase through Eventbright. No tickets will be sold at the ticket booth. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
Tuesday, December 21
Johnny Wild and the Delights’ Christmas Spectacular
With classic Christmas tunes, your favorite Sock Hop melodies, guest appearances by “Buddy Holly,” the Big Bopper and even the big man in red. 7:30 p.m. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. VeniceTheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
Wednesday, December 22
‘Holly Jolly Christmas’
“Holly Jolly Christmas” embraces the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Through Dec. 25. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Thursday, December 23
‘No Claus For Alarm’
Fitz-Lloyd Crowley and Abraham Bacrumby of the law office Abe Bacrumby and Fitz are in a bit of a pickle when Abe unknowingly brings the head of the Russian Mafia on as a client. It’s Christmas and they must try to keep two girlfriends, a bossy barrister and a clueless receptionist from finding out about each other or there will be more than chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Through Dec. 25. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Friday, December 24
Christmas Eve at the beach MUST RUN
Join Grace Community Church for a candlelight service at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. starting at 5 p.m. Bring a chair. 5-6 p.m. 941-460-0436.
Christmas Eve in the Park MUST RUN
Designed especially for children and families. Petting zoo from 10 a.m.-noon followed by a children and family service at noon, and a contemporary service at 3 p.m. Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3842.
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights
This year’s theme is “Holidays Under the Stars” and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. “Holiday Nights” will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. www.edisonford.org.
