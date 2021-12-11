Saturday DB/Gondo Dec. 11-17

FEATURED EVENTS:

Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade

The 43rd Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade kicks off at noon Dec. 11 from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, along Carmalita Street and goes down Taylor Road and disbands at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. charlottecountychamber.org.

Budweiser Clydesdales

The team will arrive around 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Guests are invited to come down and meet the horses and their riders on City Marketplace, the empty lot on the North Side of Marion Avenue by the downtown clock, in Punta Gorda. The hitch will depart at around 4 p.m. for a short parade around downtown. The tour will ending on the Tiki lawn at Fourpoints by Sheraton for a final photo opportunity. http://BudweiserClydesdales.com.

Charlotte Chorale Christmas Concert and Silent Auction

The Charlotte Chorale returns to The Charlotte Performing Arts Center for Christmas concert “A Time of Wonder” on Dec. 11. Silent auction at 3 p.m., concert at 4 p.m. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.

Punta Gorda Symphony — ‘Holiday Pops’ (CAN HOLD)

2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.

‘Applause For The Venice Symphony’ (CAN HOLD)

Venice Area Historical Society is hosting a luncheon with live music and symphony history at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, at 11 a.m. Jan. 12. Featuring Venice Symphony Music Director Troy Quinn. Proceeds will help preserve historic assets at the Venice Depot Campus. Mail $60 check (per person) to VAHS. P.O. Box 995, Venice 34284-0995. Your ticket will be available at the will call table on the day of the event. Veniceareahistoricalsociety.org or 941-412-0151.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saturday, December 11

Monster Truckz Extreme MUST RUN

This adrenaline filled show features the most massive monster trucks. For the first time, see a man fired from a monster truck cannon. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. 4-17 Southern Speedway, 8655 Piper Road, Punda Gorda. www.monstertruckz.com.

‘Broncs & Blood: Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute’

This full concert production features all of Brooks’ biggest hits. 7 p.m. Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 W. Oak St., Arcadia. https://sccopry.com.

Winter Arts and Crafts Show

Vendors, holiday gifts, food concessions on site. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-861-5000.

Christmas Holiday Bazaar

Christmas Holiday Bazaar is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. POGC Park, 5149 Norlander Drive, Port Charlotte. crafts, gifts, food and fun for all.

Holiday book signing — Meet Clyde Butcher

Join the Butchers for their Venice Gallery & Studio ‘Meet the Artists’ holiday event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 237 Warfield Ave., Venice. 941-486-0811.

Sunday, December 12

North Port Symphony presents ‘Jingle All The Way’

The North Port Symphony performs all your holiday favorites! Featuring guest artist Alexa Lowrey. 3 p.m. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. www.northportsymphony.com/concerts.

Southwest Florida Symphony presents Heather Ivy’s ‘Big Band Christmas’

Vocalist Heather Ivy brings a “Big Band Christmas” to the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, at 4 p.m. www.swflso.org/tickets.

4th Annual Paradise Christmas Fair (TRY TO RUN)

Vendors, crafts, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Selfies with Santa from noon-1 p.m.. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorida.

Gardens Aglow

Acres of gardens decorated with thousands of holiday lights. 6-9 p.m. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.

Monday, December 13

Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Greg Abate Quartet

7 p.m. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion St., Punta Gorda. 941-766-9422 https://ccjazz.org.

Lights in Bloom

An open-air holiday light show features more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 1-2. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Tickets are on sale at selby.org.

Holiday Nights at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations, visit with Santa, carolers, musicians, science shows and more. Edison and Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. www.edisonford.org.

Tuesday, December 14

Port Charlotte High School Holiday Concert

6:30 p.m. at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd.. Port Charlotte, featuring the Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. The Coral Ensemble will also be performing. Bring a non-perishable food item for the annual food drive. 941-255-7485.

Gulfshore Opera rings in the seasonal cheer

Gulfshore Opera rings in the seasonal cheer with a “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring Lauryn Kay, mezzo-soprano, Jonathan Tibbetts, baritone and children from the Opera’s Harmony Choir youth program. 7 p.m. at Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.gulfshoreopera.org.

Sing-Along

The Lemon Bay Historical Society plans its annual Christmas holiday Sing-Along for 6 p.m. at Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Pastor Don Burlock and Mary Burlock of Englewood United Methodist Church will lead the festivities with organ, piano, accordion and alto horn accompaniment. Donations welcome. lemonbayhistory.com.

Master Gardener Presentation

Learn about how nonprofits PGI Green Thumbs and Punta Gorda in Bloom are beautifying the community. 2-3:30 p.m. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 484-535-0520.

Writers on the Air

Amateur poets, authors and comedians will read three minutes per round of their family-friendly material at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Sign up: 5:30 p.m. Show is aired on 97.5 FM the following Sunday. 941-223-1262.

Wednesday, December 15

Festival Of Lights

Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.

‘Holly Jolly Christmas’

“Holly Jolly Christmas” embraces the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Through Dec. 25. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.

‘Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays’

The action of this vaudeville-esque revue takes place at a retirement community where 21st century seniors are partying like it’s 1969. Through Dec. 19. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.

Thursday, December 16

A ‘Calyp-Soul’ Christmas

Island style with exciting new takes on some favorite Christmas classics featuring John Patti and Nadirah Shakoor. 7:30 p.m. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.

Friday, December 17

Art reception and holiday party MUST RUN

The North Port Art Center will host a combined celebration of the new exhibit titled “Get Inspired by the Holidays” and holiday party at 6 p.m. Members are asked to bring a dish to share. 5950 Sam Shapos Way. 941-423-6460.

Punta Gorda Symphony’s Behind the Notes MUST RUN

Behind the Notes features a lively and informative lecture by Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti and an appearance by a guest musician who will be on stage during the following Sunday. 4-5:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Florida Southwestern State CollegeCharlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. PGSymphony.org or 941-205-5996.

