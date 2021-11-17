Wednesday DB/Gondo: Nov. 17-23
FULL PAGE
Attached AD MUST RUN Featured events MUST RUN Be sure to run MUST RUN events
Remove “MUST RUN” from event title
Run at least one event for each day
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FEATURED EVENTS:
Eirinn Abu and Miami Sound Machine
Miami Sound Machine guitarist Manny Lopez and violinist Pedro Alfonso join saxophone recording artist Eirinn Abu at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. https://eirinnabu.com or 941-468-5836.
Waterfest
See the race boats on parade, and enjoy some great food, drinks and live music at the Waterfest Block Party at Englewood Shopping Center, 262 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 19. OPA World Championships run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20-21. https://englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
‘No Claus For Alarm’
Fitz-Lloyd Crowley and Abraham Bacrumby of the law office Abe Bacrumby and Fitz are in a bit of a pickle when Abe unknowingly brings the head of the Russian Mafia on as a client. It’s Christmas and they must try to keep two girlfriends, a bossy barrister and a clueless receptionist from finding out about each other or there will be more than chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Through Dec. 25. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
---------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, November 17
‘The Sound Of Music’
Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp. Through Nov. 20. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Thursday, November 18
‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’
This “colorful and frisky” musical runs through Nov. 28. The show includes adult language and themes. Venice Theatre’s MainStage Jervey Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
Friday, November 19
Venice Community Concert Series MUST RUN
Jamal will sing solos, perform with friends and sing some of his favorites from gospel music to piano and organ duets. 7-8:30 p.m. Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice. 941-488-2258.
‘The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll Starring Johnny Rogers’ MUST RUN
The show will start with Rogers’ uncanny portrayal of the late Buddy Holly and go on with a tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley. 7 p.m. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free concert in the park at 6 p.m. at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. North Port. American Made will play rock hits from the ‘60s to the ‘80s. Bring their chairs, blankets. Seating begins at 5 p.m. No outside alcohol permitted. 941-429-7275 or www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Fall Family Fun Night
5-7 p.m. Food trucks, axe throwing, laser tag, bounce houses, climbing wall, lawn games and more. At 7 p.m. the movie “Hoovey.” Bring a blanket or lawn chair. New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. https://ndcchurch.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival
Mindi Abair with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Fall Garden Tour and Sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will present its annual Fall Garden Tour and Sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at the club, 480 Yale St., Englewood. The event will include tours of six gardens around the community. The sale will feature many kinds of unique plants, handmade crafts, cards and raffle baskets. 941-474-9068 or lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Venice Symphony Concert Series: ‘Brahms and The Boys’
The Venice Symphony opens their 47th season with Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 4 in E Minor,” showcasing the mastery of Thomas Hooten, principal trumpet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, on Haydn’s tour-de-force “Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major.” This concert also features “God Only Knows” by Brian Wilson and Tony Asher as well as Smetana’s “Overture” from “The Bartered Bride.” Nov. 19-20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Saturday, November 20
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival — Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as a saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Bion Cantorum
Music celebrating Thanksgiving, Advent and Christmas will fill the hall. Listen to familiar favorites, some old, some current and some different. A piece by Charlotte’s own Barbara Goldberg will be featured. Guest artist will be Ann Alton, cellist. Plus a carol sing and a few surprises. 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free-will offering with a suggested donation of $15. 941-626-1070.
CannaFest 2021
A wellness and music experience celebrating cannabis and reggae rock. Cannabis Chefs, live music, food trucks, vendors, exhibits, hemp farmers, axe throwing, medical cannabis dispensaries and more. Noon-7 p.m. at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.potlucksrq.com.
Venice Isle Craft Show
Venice Isle Craft Show will have 58 vendors, breakfast, lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Club House 2, 600 Cortina Blvd., Venice.
Master Gardener Plant Sale Expo
Charlotte County Master Gardener volunteers will hold a Plant Sale Expo from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Centennial Park, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be hourly gardening workshops and landscape plants propagated by master gardeners, rain barrels, garden art, books and used gardening equipment for sale. All funds collected benefit community horticultural outreach education programs in Charlotte County. 941-764-4340.
Arcadia-DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity 8th Annual Turkey Trot 5K
Walk or run as long as your having fun. 7 a.m. at Morgan Park, 1100 W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Registration ends Nov. 19. Virtual option available. 863-494-4118 or https://go.evvnt.com/885224-0.
Sunday, November 21
Punta Gorda Symphony
The Punta Gorda Symphony celebrates a return to the concert hall at 7:30 p.m. with a mix of well-known classics and newer works. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
Live the majesty and madness of knights, jesters, minstrels, belly dancers, wenches and sword swingers. Watch the full contact joust and human combat chess tournaments. Ride rides and play games. Feast on turkey legs and hearty ales. Weekends 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through Nov. 28. Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com.
Monday, November 22
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations in an open-air setting. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
Tuesday, November 23
Bingo
6-8 p.m. VFW, 832 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-303-6671.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.