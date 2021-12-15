Wednesday DB/Gondo/Sun Weeklies: Dec. 15-21
FEATURED EVENTS:
Budweiser Clydesdales
The team will arrive around 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Guests are invited to come down and meet the horses and their riders on City Marketplace, the empty lot on the North Side of Marion Avenue by the downtown clock, in Punta Gorda. The hitch will depart at around 4 p.m. for a short parade around downtown. The tour will ending on the Tiki lawn at Fourpoints by Sheraton for a final photo opportunity. http://BudweiserClydesdales.com.
Punta Gorda Boat Parade
Sails at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The show is presented by the local boating community. Route map can be found at puntagordaboatparade.com.
The Turnstiles – The Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel
Turnstiles delivers an authentic-feeling Billy Joel concert with costumes and lighting. 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Majesty of Rock – ‘Journey through the Perry Years’ (CAN HOLD)
“Journey Through the Years” when Steve Perry fronted Journey. This performance includes an extensive video backdrop and lighting. 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Wednesday, December 15
Community Services Job Fair
The Charlotte County Community Services Department has scheduled a job fair from 3-7 p.m. at the Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. Staff will conduct same-day interviews for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions, including maintenance workers, lifeguards, recreation specialists and library technicians. For lifeguard applicants, skills testing will be conducted at the pool. Bring a swimsuit. www.governmentjobs.com/careers/charlottecountyfl.
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
‘Holly Jolly Christmas’
“Holly Jolly Christmas” embraces the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Through Dec. 25. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
‘Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays’
The action of this vaudeville-esque revue takes place at a retirement community where 21st century seniors are partying like it’s 1969. Through Dec. 19. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
Thursday, December 16
A “Calyp-Soul” Christmas
Island style with exciting new takes on some favorite Christmas classics featuring John Patti and Nadirah Shakoor. 7:30 p.m. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Florida Carillon Festival MUST RUN
Bring your own chair or listen from the comfort of your car to the 7-ton, 48-bell carillon at the entrance to the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 4 p.m. Donations accepted. Featuring Elisa Tersigni. www.facebook.com/VeniceCarillon.
Friday, December 17
Punta Gorda Symphony’s Behind the Notes MUST RUN
Behind the Notes features a lively and informative lecture by Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti and an appearance by a guest musician who will be on stage during the following Sunday. 4-5:30 p.m. Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. PGSymphony.org or 941-205-5996.
Art reception and holiday party
The North Port Art Center will host a combined celebration of the new exhibit titled “Get Inspired by the Holidays” and holiday party at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share. 5950 Sam Shapos Way. 941-423-6460.
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas will feature a Krampus themed trail, a Christmas ghost story trail, laser tag and an escape room. Dec. 17-19. 2837 S. Frontage Road, Plant City. www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com.
Saturday, December 18
Swim with Santa MUST RUN
Take a dip with Santa at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., North Port, from noon-2 p.m. Kids can play games for the chance to win a prize, complete crafts and enjoy hot chocolate. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim. 941-429-7275.
AC/DC tribute band Highway To Hell MUST RUN
“Party on the Plaza” will feature a heavy-metal tribute to rock icons AC/DC at 8 p.m. CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark.
Dearborn Christmas Walk
The walk will start at Orange Street and will head west to Cedar Street. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m. and will offer sleigh rides from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Various Dearborn Street merchants and businesses will be open to share in the holiday fun, such as face painting, cookie decorations and raffles. Performances by the Lemon Bay High School marching band and other festivities. Bring lawn chairs and blankets (no coolers) for a showing of the 2018 film, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 7 p.m. at 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. https://oldenglewood.com.
Venice Symphony — ‘A Holly Jolly Holiday’
7:30 p.m. Classic carols, beloved standards and music from “The Nutcracker” are just a few of the highlights. Sarasota’s Key Chorale returns to the stage for Handel’s majestic “Hallelujah Chorus” and a sing-a-long with surprises. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Sunday, December 19
Punta Gorda Symphony — ‘Holiday Pops’ MUST RUN
Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Ditchfield Family Christmas MUST RUN
Enjoy a Ditchfield Family Christmas concert at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m. New Life Assembly of God, 5800 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Love offering will be taken. www.newlifevenice.org.
Festive Holiday Favorites with the Suncoast Brass
Their extensive repertoire includes classical, contemporary, dixieland, jazz, marches and Broadway musicals. 4 p.m. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Christmas Cantata
Lutheran Church of the Cross will present “Sing a Song of Christmas” at 3 p.m. 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. This choral and instrumental concert is a fundraiser for the church and an opportunity to donate a nonperishable food item for a local food pantry. Freewill offerings at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served starting at 2:30 p.m. 941-627-6060 or www.lccross.org.
‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’
Dylan Thomas’s beloved holiday story “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” comes to life at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, through Dec. 19. www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or 941-475-6756.
Christmas Celebration
Celebrate the season at this outdoor celebration hosted by the First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda. 6-7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and chairs and sing your favorite Christmas songs with local churches and special guest Sunday Drive. Donations are appreciated. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-629-8101.
Monday, December 20
‘A Christmas Carol’
Experience Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey through Christmas past, present and future. Through Dec. 20. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. VeniceTheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
Gardens Aglow
Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is decorated with thousands of lights. This is a walk-through holiday experience that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Event includes breathtaking lights throughout the gardens, roast s’mores over a open fire, hot cocoa, sing Christmas carols to spread holiday cheer and explore the expanding garden and sculpture collection. 6-9 p.m. Last admission is at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 17-21 and Dec. 27-28. River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. All tickets are pre-purchase through Eventbright. No tickets will be sold at the ticket booth during the event. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
Tuesday, December 21
Johnny Wild and the Delights’ Christmas Spectacular
With classic Christmas tunes, your favorite Sock Hop melodies, guest appearances by Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, and even the big man in red, you won’t want to miss Johnny Wild & the Delight’s Christmas Spectacular. 7:30 p.m. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. VeniceTheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
