Composers Luncheon (NO PHOTO)
Punta Gorda Symphony Friends presents an enlightening introduction to the composers featured on Punta Gorda Symphony’s mainstage concert programs. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 6. Punta Gorda Womens Club Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996.
Punta Gorda Symphony: ‘Dvořák Violin Concerto’
Violin superstar Sirena Huang performs “Dvorak’s Violin Concerto” on a program that also features Grammy-winner Jennifer Higdon’s “To The Point” and Pizzetti’s “La Pisanella.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Center For Performing Arts, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996.
Majesty of Rock – ‘Journey through the Perry Years’
“Journey Through the Years” when Steve Perry fronted Journey. This performance includes an extensive video backdrop and lighting. 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze (CAN HOLD)
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
---------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, December 22
Johnny Wild and the Delights’ Christmas Spectacular
With classic Christmas tunes, your favorite Sock Hop melodies, guest appearances by “Buddy Holly,” the Big Bopper and even the big man in red. 7:30 p.m. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. VeniceTheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
Public Safety Santa Pancake Breakfast
Take photos with Santa and enjoy a hot breakfast with Santa’s helpers. Emergency Operation Center tours, demonstrations and static displays from partnering agencies. 9-11 a.m. Public Safety Building, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Register at https://bit.ly/32eLe2o.
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights
This year’s theme is “Holidays Under the Stars” and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. “Holiday Nights” will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. www.edisonford.org.
Thursday, December 23
Christmas Spectacular at The Hollow
Enjoy the season with thousands of Christmas lights, Santa Claus, crafts and more. 5:30-8 p.m. Venice Vikings Crusader Cheer Team at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening. 826 S. Moon Drive, Venice. https://bit.ly/3GThhnx.
Christmas Fest
Christmas maze, pictures with Santa, hay ride, jumping pillows, inflatable slides, petting farm and more. Through Jan. 2. Springtime Farms Adventure Park, 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, N. Fort Myers. 239-309-0630 or www.springtimeplantfarm.com.
‘No Claus For Alarm’
Fitz-Lloyd Crowley and Abraham Bacrumby of the law office Abe Bacrumby and Fitz are in a bit of a pickle when Abe unknowingly brings the head of the Russian Mafia on as a client. It’s Christmas and they must try to keep two girlfriends, a bossy barrister and a clueless receptionist from finding out about each other or there will be more than chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Through Dec. 25. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Friday, December 24
Christmas Eve at the beach MUST RUN
Join Grace Community Church for a candlelight service at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. 5 p.m. Bring a chair. 941-460-0436.
Christmas Eve in the Park MUST RUN
Designed especially for children and families. Petting zoo from 10 a.m.-noon followed by a children and family service at noon, and a contemporary service at 3 p.m. Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3842.
Saturday, December 25
‘Holly Jolly Christmas’
“Holly Jolly Christmas” embraces the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Sunday, December 26
Snow is in the forecast at The Florida Aquarium
Find your way through the snow maze. Engage in an epic battle to defeat ocean pollution by throwing snowballs at pollution monsters. Plus a winter wonderland dance party and many more gloved hands-on interactives experiences. Dec. 26-Jan. 2. 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. www.flaquarium.org or 813-273-4000.
RUN RDP Family 5K
Run through the Long Marsh Golf Course in Rotonda. With pre-race snacks, ’80s and ’90s hip-hop throughout the course and a post-race mini-party this is sure to be fun for all ages. The right-before-sunset run begins at 4:44 p.m. Packet pick-up will be day of race starting at 3 p.m. https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/RotondaWest/RUNRDP.
Monday, December 27
Gardens Aglow
Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is decorated with thousands of lights. This is a walk-through holiday experience that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Event includes breathtaking lights throughout the gardens, roast s’mores over a open fire, hot cocoa, sing Christmas carols to spread holiday cheer and explore the expanding garden and sculpture collection. 6-9 p.m. Last admission is at 8:15 p.m. 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. All tickets are pre-purchase through Eventbright. No tickets will be sold at the ticket booth. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
‘Celebrating a Centennial: The Origins of Sarasota County’
Exhibit commemorates Sarasota County turning 100 with historic photos focused on the origin, controversy and creation of the county. Learn about the specific role Venice played in its creation and the colorful characters who made the new county a reality. Venice Museum & Archives, 351 Nassau St. S, Venice. 941-486-2487 or www.venicemuseum.org.
Tuesday, December 28
‘USO — For the Troops’ documentary
“USO — For the Troops” takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the organization, providing an eye-opening glimpse into how the USO has kept service personnel connected to country, home and family. 1 p.m. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or militaryheritagemuseum.org.
‘Joyful! Joyful!’
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s ‘Christmas card to the community’ features traditional holiday tunes, gospel-infused classics and pop songs. Through Dec. 30. The Donelly Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Campus, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
