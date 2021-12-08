Wednesday DB/Gondo/Sun Weeklies: Dec. 8-14
Composers Luncheon hosted by Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (THERE IS NO ART- MAYBE RUN IT WITH THE HOLIDAY POPS PHOTO — 2 ITEMS WITH SPACE BETWEEN EACH UNDER 1 PIC)
Rachel Cox, Punta Gorda Symphony principal viola and librarian, will lead a discussion of composer history and points of interest focusing on the music of the coming concert program. 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9. Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Pre-register by calling 941-205-5996 or email info@PGSymphony.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — ‘Holiday Pops’
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Charlotte Chorale Christmas Concert and Silent Auction
The Charlotte Chorale returns to The Charlotte Performing Arts Center for Christmas concert “A Time of Wonder” on Dec. 11. Silent auction at 3 p.m., concert at 4 p.m. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
The 43rd Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade kicks off at noon Dec. 11 from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, along Carmalita Street and goes down Taylor Road and disbands at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. For more information, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
‘Applause For The Venice Symphony’ (CAN HOLD ON 1/2 PAGE CALENDAR)
Venice Area Historical Society is hosting a luncheon with live music and symphony history at Plantation Golf & Country Club,500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, at 11 a.m. Jan. 12. Featuring Venice Symphony Music Director Troy Quinn. Proceeds will help preserve historic assets at the Venice Depot Campus. Mail $60 check (per person) to VAHS. P.O. Box 995, Venice 34284-0995. Your ticket will be available at the will call table on the day of the event. Veniceareahistoricalsociety.org or 941-412-0151.
Wednesday, December 8
‘Holly Jolly Christmas’
“Holly Jolly Christmas” embraces the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Through Dec. 25. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
‘Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays’
The action of this vaudeville-esque revue takes place at a retirement community where 21st century seniors are partying like it’s 1969. Through Dec. 19. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
Thursday, December 9
‘The Ultimate Christmas Trivia Challenge’
The cast of this year’s Comedy For A Cause is sponsoring the “Ultimate Christmas Trivia Challenge” from 6-9 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Must be 21 and over. Register at www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
Friday, December 10
Family Movie Night
Outside showing of “The Christmas Chronicles.” The lawn opens at 5 p.m. The movie starts at 6 p.m. Bring your own snacks, drinks, chairs, blankets and bug spray. Free popcorn and hot cocoa will be available. (No drop-offs). Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. 941-697-1747.
‘A Christmas Carol’ (IF SPACE IS TIGHT ON 1/2 PAGE — OK TO JUST RUN ON FULL PAGE)
Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey through Christmas past, present and future. Dec. 10-Dec 20. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. VeniceTheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
Saturday, December 11
Winter Arts and Crafts Show
Vendors, holiday gifts, food concessions on site. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-861-5000.
Christmas Holiday Bazaar
Christmas Holiday Bazaar is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. POGC Park, 5149 Norlander Drive, Port Charlotte. crafts, gifts, food and fun for all.
Holiday book signing — Meet Clyde Butcher (MUST RUN)
Join the Butchers for their Venice Gallery & Studio ‘Meet the Artists’ holiday event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 237 Warfield Ave., Venice. 941-486-0811.
‘Broncs & Blood: Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute’
This full concert production features all of Brooks’ biggest hits. 7 p.m. Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 W. Oak St., Arcadia. https://sccopry.com.
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas (TRY TO RUN ON FULL PAGE BECAUSE IT’S KINDA CREEPY COOL)
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas will feature a Krampus themed trail, a Christmas ghost story trail, a unique Twisted Santa photo opp, seasonal merchandise and concessions. There will also be a seasonal-themed laser tag game that is still in development, and an escape room titled “House of Mischief.” The event will be open Dec. 10-11, 17-19. A portion of each ticket sale will also be donated to the organization Folds of Honor. 2837 south frontage road Plant City. www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com.
Sunday, December 12
North Port Symphony presents ‘Jingle All The Way’
The North Port Symphony performs all your holiday favorites! Featuring guest artist Alexa Lowrey. 3 p.m. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. www.northportsymphony.com/concerts.
4th Annual Paradise Christmas Fair
Vendors, crafts, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Selfies with Santa from noon-1 p.m.. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorida.
Southwest Florida Symphony presents Heather Ivy’s Big Band Christmas
Vocalist Heather Ivy brings a Big Band Christmas and more to Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, at 4 p.m. www.swflso.org/tickets.
Gardens Aglow
See the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in a whole new light. Acres of gardens decorated with thousands of holiday lights. 6-9 p.m. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jams
Join in and play with the base group or just set back and enjoy an afternoon of jazz music. 1-4 p.m. American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-766-9422.
Monday, December 13
Lights in Bloom
An open-air holiday light show features more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 1-2. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Tickets are on sale at selby.org.
Holiday Nights at Edison and Ford Winter Estates
Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations, visit with Santa, carolers, musicians, science shows and more. Edison and Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. www.edisonford.org.
Tuesday, December 14
Port Charlotte High School Holiday Concert
6:30 p.m. at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd.. Port Charlotte, featuring the Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. The Coral Ensemble will also be performing. Bring a non-perishable food item for the annual food drive. 941-255-7485.
Gulfshore Opera rings in the seasonal cheer
Gulfshore Opera rings in the seasonal cheer with a “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring Lauryn Kay, mezzo-soprano, Jonathan Tibbetts, baritone and children from the Opera’s Harmony Choir youth program. 7 p.m. at Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Master Gardener Presentation
Learn about how nonprofits PGI Green Thumbs and Punta Gorda in Bloom are beautifying the community. 2-3:30 p.m. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 484-535-0520.
Writers on the Air
Amateur poets, authors and comedians will read three minutes per round of their family-friendly material at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Sign up: 5:30 p.m. Show is aired on 97.5 FM the following Sunday. 941-223-1262.
