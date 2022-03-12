Wednesday DB/Gondo/Sun Weeklies: March 16-22
FEATURED EVENTS:
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans (helicopter photo)
Live music, car show, Huey helicopter cockpit tours, flight simulators, virtual reality, museum tours, Calendar Girls of Florida, raffles and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 29. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002.
Tree Fair 2022
10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30. North Port City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Hundreds of native trees for sale, tree talks, “Ask an Arborist,” vendors, food trucks and music. 941-468-2486. www.peoplefortrees.com.
Divorce Care (no photo)
Thirteen session course and support group for those going through and recovering from separation or divorce in a safe, confidential and caring environment, featuring practical information and equipping tools. 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. March 16. Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-474-5588.
National Geneaology Day (no photo)
Genealogy Day inspires you to learn who your ancestors were, where they have lived and what they did for a living. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002.
Charlotte County Healthy Start Drive Through Educational Community Baby Shower (no photo)
For expecting women and families with babies up to 1 year old. The event will provide opportunities to learn about pregnancy health; child safety, breastfeeding; positive parenting skills; childcare, community resources and more. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14 outside at the Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at https://bit.ly/3v1jw5p.
----------------------------------------------------------------------- —
Wednesday, March 16
'The Prisoner of Second Avenue'
Through April 3. Mel Edison is a well-paid executive of a high-end Manhattan firm, which has suddenly hit the skids, and he gets the ax. His wife Edna takes a job to tide them over, then she too is sacked. Compounded by the air-pollution killing his plants, and with the walls of the apartment being paper-thin, allowing him a constant earful of his neighbors’ private lives, things can’t seem to get any worse. Then he’s robbed, and his psychiatrist dies with $23,000 of his money. Mel does the only thing left for him to do ‒ he has a nervous breakdown and it’s the best thing that ever happened to him. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Ukrainian Embroidery Exhibit
Through March 31. Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-613-3188.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Journey on the Orient Express'
March 16-20. Join an unfolding murder mystery as the orchestra, conducted by Steven Jarvi, travels the fabled route of Europe’s most famous train, enjoying the music along the way. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
'Broadway in Black'
Through April 24. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will salute Broadway musicals with songs that span decades and a wide variety of musical styles that will appeal to audiences of all ages. WBTT Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Shelea
8 p.m. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
‘Greater Tuna’
Through April 30. This hilarious comic satire launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Thursday, March 17
St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Fishermen's Village
Noon-8 p.m. The Black Velvet Band from noon-3 pm in Center Court; The Punta Gorda Bag Pipers from 2-4 p.m., Irish musician Jeff Walton from 4-8 pm in Center Court; Emily Ann Thompson and Kel perform from noon-3 p.m. in the third section of the Village; Drake School of Dance students performing traditional Irish dance in center court at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Kat Orlando Duo performing Irish Tunes and variety music at the Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar from 3-7 p.m. plus St. Patty’s hat balloons and festival glitter creations. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
Venice Musicale's Encore Chorus presents 'Spring Into Song'
3 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. Selections will range from Broadway to a spiritual to international songs and inspirational music. A free-will offering will go toward scholarships to benefit budding musicians in the area. www.venicemusicale.org.
St. Patrick's Day at The Celtic Ray
Clover’s Revenge 1-3 p.m., Paul Duffy 3-6 p.m. and Champ Jaxon at 7:30 p.m. The Celtic Ray, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-916-9115 or https://celticray.net.
Chris Botti
8 p.m. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Friday, March 18
John Denver Tribute Show
5:30 p.m. Sunset Terrace at The Lighthouse Grill, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood. Eventbrite.com.
‘A Tribute to Elton John: Greggie and the Jets’
7 p.m. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony String Trio
4:30 p.m. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-613-3192.
Venice Symphony — ‘Game of Romes’
March 18-19. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Doobie Brothers Tribute
7 p.m. The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com/upcoming-events.
'Anastasia'
March 18-20. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Saturday, March 19
'Beauty and the Beast'
Through March 27. Travel to a French provincial town where you’ll meet smart and beautiful Belle, arrogant Gaston, a castle full of talking inanimate objects and a Prince under a beastly spell. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
‘Curtain Up’
Through March 27. The hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theater and plan to bring it back to life. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Lemon Drops Chorus present 'The Roaring 20s'
7:30 p.m. Edgewater Clubhouse, 2849 Waxwing Way, Englewood. Doors open at 7 p.m. Purchase your ticket at the door for $5 or call ahead to reserve at 302-530-1526.
‘The Last Five Years’
Through April 3. With just two cast members this beloved modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a New York marriage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Sarasota Jazz Festival
Through March 19. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. https://jazzclubsarasota.org/sarasota-jazz-festival.
‘Ocean Body’
Commissioned work from 2019 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner and composer, vocalist and performance artist Helga Davis, along with her collaborators Shara Nova and Mark DeChiazza. 6 p.m. This will also be available virtually to allow greater accessibility to a wider audience. Hermitage Palm House Studio, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
‘Tosca’
Through March 19. Set in Rome, a diva’s jealousy plays into the hands of the lecherous chief of police, Baron Scarpia. An escaped political prisoner seeks the help of his friend, the painter Mario Cavaradossi, the lover of the famous diva Floria Tosca. In an attempt to recapture the fugitive, Scarpia plants a seed of suspicion in Tosca and sets a dreadful trap. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
Neil Diamond Tribute
7 p.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Sunday, March 20
A Vette Together
Over 200 Corvettes will be converging on Centennial Park, 200 W Venice Ave, Venice. The show starts with check-in at 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m. the Venice High School Jr. ROTC will perform the flag raising opening ceremony. The Venice High School Band Boosters will provide the concession food. Music will be provided by Tommy’s Traveling Tunes. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Venice Florida Corvettes meets monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Venice Community Center. www.venicefloridacorvettes.com.
Two Pianos
3 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or fpcpunta.org.
North Port Concert Band — 'The Promise of Spring'
3 p.m. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
'Nightbird: Stevie Nicks Tribute'
7 p.m. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Voices of Sarasota Opera'
7:30 p.m. This festive concert will feature principal artists, studio and apprentice artists, the Sarasota Youth Opera and the Sarasota Opera Orchestra, performing arias, ensembles and orchestral passages, conducted by Jesse Martins. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-8450 or SarasotaOpera.org.
Monday, March 21
‘The Anthems: The Music of Whitney Houston’
March 20-21. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Majesty of Rock — Journey Tribute
7:30 p.m. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
The Rave Ons — Buddy Holly Tribute
March 19-21. Todd Meredith and The Rave-Ons will take you on a musical journey starting with Buddy Holly’s early recordings through his breakout hits and ending with the story of his ill-fated final tour. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Ukrainian Embroidery Exhibit
Through March 31. “Ukrainian Embroidery: An Ancient and Traditional Art Form” will be featured at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Sponsored by the Ukrainian-American Club of Southwest Florida, the display includes vyshyvka (embroidery), ceramics, wooden eggs and more. An informational pamphlet and display cards highlight the historical and regional significance of the patterns and pieces. 941-613-3188.
Tuesday, March 22
'Ringing Down The Curtain' documentary
1 p.m. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002.
Sarasota Film Festival kick-off party in Venice
Walk the red carpet and find out the films featured at the Sarasota Film Festival. 5-7 p.m. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave S., Venice. 941-485-7136.
Standard Flower Show
1-3 p.m. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. The show titled “Those Were The Days” will take inspiration from popular culture of past decades. www.pggc.org.
Venice Concert Band — "Twelve Little Notes'
7 p.m. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner'
8 p.m. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'Attila'
Through March 22. Attila the Hun has conquered most of Western Europe and is about to take Rome itself, but is brought to his knees by his love for a female warrior, Odabella. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
Jimmy Buffett's 'Escape To Margaritaville'
Through April 2. Rachel takes best friend Tammy on a bachelorette getaway to Marley’s less than stellar Margaritaville resort, their arrival unexpectedly upending the world of bar headliner Tully and best friend Brick who are used to wining and dining the revolving door of single women arriving on the island each week. It’s a classic case of boy meets girl, girl is unimpressed, and boy does everything he can to win her over, while their two best friends fall for each other. And it’s all told through the music of Jimmy Buffett. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Grand Homes Walking Tour
Learn how the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers’ upper class lived and how they played a major role in developing Venice. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Register by emailing venicemuseum@venicefl.gov or call 941-486-2487. $20 exact cash payable day of tour. Tours begin and end at the gazebo in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice.
