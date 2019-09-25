Gulf Shores Realty will be giving away 1,500 custom-designed T-shirts Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Venice Beach Party.
The collectible shirts feature original artwork from Gemini Apparel created specifically for this year’s event.
“We simply wanted to say thank you to the community for making us the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business of the Year,” Gulf Shores Broker Wayne Welsh said.
This is the second year the company has done the T-shirt giveaway. Last year all the shirts were given away in just over an hour. They cannot be purchased or reserved. A crowd of more than 5,000 is expected.
The Venice Beach Party runs from 3 p.m. until sunset at Venice Public Beach, and the T-shirt giveaway will start promptly at 3 p.m. No shirts will be given out early.
The Venice Beach Party is an annual event hosted by Venice MainStreet featuring live music, food and drink vendors and a gorgeous view of the Gulf of Mexico.
For T-shirt information, call Gulf Shores Realty, 941-488-6644. Call Venice MainStreet for event information at 941-484-6722.
