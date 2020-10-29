WELLEN PARK - Zumba with Romi has resumed in-person classes at Gran Paradiso, with resident Romiah Rosario at the helm.

Rosario has been teaching the classes in the community for more than two years. She is continuing to host the one-hour, high-energy, fun-filled exercise program every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

She also was to begin offering virtual classes through Zoom with the first week free.

For more information, contact her via email at romiahrosario@gmail.com.

