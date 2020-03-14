For decades, Editions in Contemporary Music, or ECM records, has been a mainstay in jazz and classical music.
It take the listener places popular music wouldn't dare go. Euro jazz, minimalist, classical, Hungarian Chants, solo vibrophone, exotic Eastern instruments. Eclectic. An exploration of sound.
A few years ago I came across a gold nugget while surfing. The Big Ears Music Festival. It featured some of my favorite ECM artists, still influencing music around the world.
The 2018 festival's focus was on ECM in a way I've not seen anywhere else. And it didn't disappoint.
As a non-concert goer, Big Ears pleasantly surprised me. The venues were diverse in Knoxville, Tenn., mostly within walking distance of each other, from churches to museums, theaters, halls and bars.
They allow one to step inside at any point during a concert, and leave at any point, which appealed to me. It allowed me to see more performances.
Here's how its organizers describe the experience: "Founded in 2009, Big Ears is a singular festival experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, effortlessly crossing the boundaries of musical genres as well as artistic disciplines. Big Ears is a weekend of world-class musical performances that celebrates Knoxville’s historic theaters, nightclubs, churches, museums, and outdoor spaces with concerts, discussions, interactive workshops, installations, film screenings, surprise collaborations and unexpected artistic collisions. It celebrates the never-ending adventure of artistic creation and exploration."
Annually, the festival supports more than 100 performances of music, film, and art over four days.
Here's how some of the press describe it: In 2016, Big Ears was hailed by The New York Times as “the widest-angle music festival in the country, bridging the spaces between the classical tradition, improvised music, electronics and guitars,” and by Alex Ross of The New Yorker as “the most open-minded music gathering in the country.”
This year's 2019 lineup is equally exotic, whether it's classical, avant garde jazz, electronica, trans music. Visit BigEarsFestival.org. The web site allows one to sample the artist's music, check out the daily lineup, select hotels, purchase tickets and more.
Downtown Knoxville is a blast, too, with its shops, college town atmosphere, and Market Square.
And don't forget to check out Graffiti Ally between Gay Street and Market Square. It's filled with with street art off the beaten path.
