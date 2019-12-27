BRADENTON — Preparations are underway for more than 1,500 people from Florida and beyond who will be arriving at the Bradenton Area Convention Center on Leap Year Day for the 2020 Parkinson’s EXPO.
The all-day event created by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s to educate, engage and empower people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, features nationally recognized Parkinson’s specialists on a diverse range of topics.
“The highlights of the EXPO are the Parkinson’s experts that we bring together under one roof for the Parkinson’s community. With this year’s EXPO in Leap Year — we’re also excited to be able to announce a big leap that Neuro Challenge is undertaking,” said Robyn Faucy-Washington, CEO of Neuro Challenge.
Information about this year’s EXPO speakers and topics as well as registration is available now on the Neuro Challenge website: Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s.
Attended by people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers as well as medical and healthcare professionals and students, the Parkinson’s EXPO has been the largest educational forum of its kind in the country since it began three years ago.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the range of options, tools and resources available today as well as the latest findings in research and practical applications from nationally recognized Parkinson’s experts.
“Our goal is for each attendee to leave the EXPO with information that they can apply right away to improving the quality of their life,” Faucy-Washington said. “Education is the key to living well with Parkinson’s.”
New community partner Sarasota Ballet will be part of the interactive exercise demonstration area this year to lead “Dancing Through Parkinson’s,” a therapeutic movement and dance class.
Boxing, bicycling, and other activities designed for people with Parkinson’s will also be available for attendees to try out.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. All programs and services are offered free of charge.
Free and open to the public, the 2020 Parkinson’s EXPO will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 29, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto, Florida, Doors open at 8 a.m.
Boxed lunch, coffee and water will be provided at no charge. Registration is required. Reserve your place at NeuroChallenge.org; call 941-926-6413 for more information.
