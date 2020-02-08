SARASOTA — Back by popular demand, Neil Berg brings his company of extraordinary Broadway stars to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with an all new show to light up the night. It’s an evening of “Broadway Heaven” with music from shows of every era, including: “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “South Pacific,” “Wicked,” “Man of La Manch” and many more audience favorites.
Don’t miss “Neil Berg’s 111 Years of Broadway” on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Berg is the composer/co-lyricist of award-winning new rock musical “THE 12,” written with Pulitzer Prize/Tony-winning playwright, Robert Schenkkan, which premiered at the Denver Center. His other shows include the new Broadway-bound musical “Grumpy Old Men,” which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. premiere at The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, the hit Off-Broadway musical “The Prince and the Pauper,” “Tim and Scrooge,” which ran at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in NY, and “The Man Who Would Be King.”
Berg is the creator/co-producer of the No. 1 Broadway touring concert in America, “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway,” as well as “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll,” and “Neil Berg’s Pianomen.” He is the co-producer of the Off-Broadway Alliance award-winning revival of “Closer Than Ever.”
Tickets are $44.50-$74.50. Purchase tickets at VanWezel.org, the box office or by calling 941-263-6799. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison’s at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.
