In many places, the start of autumn tomorrow means boating season is long over. In fact, for some areas, the traditional end of summer came with the Labor Day weekend.
But not in Southwest Florida, as snowbirds begin to make their way down here in the fall, and heavy boat use usually continues although stalled a bit this year by the stench of the Red Tide crisis and related fish kill.
Boat usage in the Sunshine State can be tracked a little through the number of accidents and fatalities that occur in the fall months. While July often is the worst month largely due to the Independence Day holiday that is marked with heavy alcohol use, September and October have their share of wrecks. September 2016 saw six fatalities compared to eight that July, and both September and October 2015 showed five each while July experienced six, according to state records.
As attorney Matthew Dolman noted, “boating accidents are a year-round threat in Florida.”
With the relaxed attitude and regulations, along with having the largest number of vessels and the Peninsula being mostly surrounded by water, Florida leads the nation in boating accidents and deaths. And wrecks are on the upswing. The state had 766 water vessel incidents in 2017, 52 more accidents than 2016, up from 671 in 2015, and 581 in 2014, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says.
This year’s Florida boating deaths have included professional FLW bass angler Nik Kayler on Lake Okeechobee, Gov. Rick Scott’s spokesperson, Jereima “Jeri” Bustamante, in the Keys, and singer Alan Jackson’s son-in-law, prosecutor Ben Selecman, last week in Jupiter.
The state, however, hasn’t had the nation’s deadliest boating tragedy of 2018. On July 19, a tourist duck boat sank in Branson, Mo., killing 17 of 31 people on board. The captain has been criticized for going out despite severe weather warnings and reportedly not telling passengers to wear life jackets.
Local boating safety experts say that it shouldn’t take a sad event like Branson to become more proactive.
“I’ve seen a lot of weather, a lot of bad weather, not as bad as what happened there with the duck boat, but I’ve seen a lot of bad results because people didn’t watch the weather,” said John Rowland, a Peace River Sail and Power Squadron member, who has been boating for 40 years including 10 years as an instructor. “With boating, people have an attitude that you just turn the key and go.”
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Commander Bernard O’ Grady, serving the North Port area, said boating is “just like driving a car. If you drive a car recklessly, you’re going to have an accident.”
And based on 2017’s statistics, a deadly accident is most likely to happen between 4 and 8 p.m., when overconfident, perhaps tiring, boaters rushing to get ashore to beat the ramp traffic let their guard down after a day of drinking or sun or both. That’s the hours when nearly 40 percent occurred in Florida. In the autumn, operators need to be that much more aware with darkness coming earlier with each passing day.
Boat safety class
O’Grady said taking a boat safety class is important because most accidents occur with operators who have never participated in one. Of 72 operators involved in Florida fatal accidents last year, 67 percent of them had no boater education in a state that doesn’t require a license to get behind the wheel of a personal watercraft.
Florida also didn’t require any boating education at all until less than a decade ago when the “Osmany ‘Ozzie’ Castellanos Boating Safety Education Act,” was passed into law. It’s named after a 23-year-old lifeguard who died after being thrown from a boat in 2007 when the driver made a quick turn. He was not wearing a life jacket and drowned.
Isabel Castellanos, the young man’s mother, had intended for the law to require boaters to take a safety education course, but it was watered down to only require those born after Jan. 1, 1988 to take the class, sparing the state’s older boaters.
“I was proud for something to be named after my son that I worked so hard for,” she said. “However, it wasn’t enough. I wanted more.”
Operators aged over 50 were behind the wheel more than half the time in 2017’s fatal accidents; 75 percent of the time, the boater was older than 35, FWC data shows.
Castellanos said legislators have told her money is the reason the law was not stronger.
“It costs money to get a good lobbyist to fight the boating industry — that’s the excuse that they give me,” she said.
She added that politicians have told her that she’s “dealing with a boating industry, which is as powerful as the NRA.”
Similar to the argument made against stricter gun regulations, people argue “boats aren’t killing people, humans are,” she said.
Still, she questioned rhetorically: “If you can set rules on drivers, no texting and driving on the highway, can’t you set rules on boaters? It’s just saving lives, so more people don’t die in boating accidents.”
Members of the state Senate’s Environmental Preservation and Conservation Committee, which stripped down the law, had received contributions from the marine and boating industry, according to the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting.
In addition to fighting for boat safety education, Castellanos set up the Ozzie’s Angels Foundation to help raise money to teach low-income kids how to swim. She is also working to get the message out for boat operators to wear emergency engine cut-off switches attached by a lanyard to their wrists or life jackets. These switches quickly turn off the propeller if someone is thrown from the boat.
Rowland said unfortunately the boating industry lobby is so powerful that changing safety rules often doesn’t happen until “someone is killed and usually it’s a youth for the uproar to sound loudly — this shouldn’t have happened. We need to have a rule for this.”
Life jacket
With Florida having such a huge boating industry, some of the state laws are also significantly looser than federal ones. Consider that Florida has the least-restrictive child life jacket age requirement of any of the 50 states, and in nearly every case, by a large margin. Once a 5-year-old turns 6, a life jacket is not required in the state. The U.S. Coast Guard requirement for federal waterways throughout the U.S. is that any child 12 years old or younger must wear a USCG-approved Personal Flotation Device (life jacket), unless he or she is below deck or in an enclosed cabin.
Almost every single Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and Pacific waterway state — down the East Coast from Maine, through Texas to California, up to Alaska, and out to Hawaii — have state laws with the same requirement, age 12.
In New York, Massachusetts and South Carolina, it’s 11. Maine cuts it to 10. Louisiana increases the age level to 16.
Michele Miller, director of operations for Marine Industries Association of Florida, said regulations as simple as requiring life jackets when aboard recreational vessels would dissuade people from taking to the waters.
“They are hot and uncomfortable,” Miller told the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting in 2013.
That life jackets are hot and uncomfortable isn’t in dispute, but no studies support Miller’s and the industry’s contention that requiring life jackets will discourage people from using boats, the Florida center found.
A three-year study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at four lakes in Mississippi, suggested the industry’s claim is incorrect. During the study period beginning in 2009, boaters at those four lakes were required to wear life jackets. The safety mandate did not result in decreased use of the lake or affect local commerce. The number of annual boating deaths also decreased at those lakes when life jackets were required.
Similarly, bow-riding is considered negligent under federal law, but in Florida, it’s not illegal since House Bill 703 was signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott in 2016.
Betty Campanella, of the Peace River Sail and Power Squadron, said she is concerned about the loosening of regulations on bow-riding, which is dangerous because kids sitting in the front of the boat with their legs dangling over could slip under the rail and get run over by the propeller.
HB 703 changed the definition of careless actions from endangering “person” to endangering “another person outside the vessel.”
Four boating accidents were caused by standing/sitting on gunwale, bow or transom in 2016, and six accidents were caused by the same last year, FWC data shows.
“One of my biggest passions is trying to keep anybody, but especially children (bow-riding) off the front of the boat,” Campanella said.
Republican House sponsor, Ritch Workman, who hasn’t been able to get elected again after also proposing other laws — such as repealing the ban on dwarf tossing — said he grew tired of getting pulled over and felt a boat operator should be able to decide what’s safe for his passengers. But FWC and boat-safety groups still strongly recommend against bow-riding, even though it is no longer a violation.
Campanella believes the reason the law isn’t stricter is money.
“They’re concerned about losing tax dollars if people have to conform to too many rules and regulating,” she said.
Sun Correspondent Bill Jones contributed to this report.
