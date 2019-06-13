SEBRING — Lakeshore Mall was filled with people wanting to be prepared for this year’s hurricane season last Friday and Saturday. None will forget the effects of Hurricane Irma when she created paths of devastation in September of 2017 in Highlands County.
This event was the result of a partnership between the Highlands News-Sun, the Highlands County (HC) Board of Commissioners and the Highlands County Emergency Operations Center. A variety of local businesses offered hurricane and storm related products and services.
Speakers from HC Emergency Operations, HC Special Needs Shelter, HC Debris Removal, HC Safety Director, Advent Healthcare, Tradewinds and SERVPRO of HC, took center stage to talk to the attendees about hurricane and storm safety.
One of the special guests on Saturday was Steve Jerve from Storm Team 8, Tampa. “They flew me in the helicopter so I could be with you all this morning.”
“Our hurricane season is June 1st through November 30th. You don’t need a major hurricane to do a lot of damage. A slow-moving lesser storm can dump 20 inches or more of rain. Late season storms can be very bad as the water is so warm.
“Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle as a category 5 storm. This was the first category 5 since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. There was only one house left standing in the path that Michael took. The owners had it built specifically to withstand a category 5 storm. It did with only very minor damage.”
Jerve said that this should be an average season with 12-15 named storms. Most people have heard of ‘El Nino.’ This started when Peruvian fisherman noticed the fishing was not too good when the waters were very warm. At this time, the Gulf waters are already over 80 degrees.
There were many vendor tables with helpful information on preparation and services offered. There was a Kid’s Zone sponsored by SERVPRO.
Beverly Bryne and Robert Cevasco were talking with Stephanie Gillespie with SERVPRO. “We take care of water and fire restoration, mold remediation, carpet, tile and air duct cleaning,” said Gillespie.
Taylor Douberly, with Tradewinds Power Company, was explaining to attendees about their generator options, “We have generators for any size home. They will take care of the whole house. They are run by natural gas or liquid propane.”
The team from Heartland Horses let Debbie Nichols explain how they are helping her. “I am a current client and ride for therapy. It’s great exercise. I am trained on what to do by the therapist. The young people that work there spot me to make sure I don’t fall. This is such a great service and it has helped me so much.”
Paul Rivero with Glade and Grove Supplies was telling David Bassett about their products. “We carry all sorts of batteries, generators, coolers, gas cans, chain saws and heavy equipment. Everything you need before and after a storm.”
