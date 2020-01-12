extra wild art for Discover Englewood 2020 Jan 12, 2020 Jan 12, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Kathleen Jarosik, Janae Boyer and Nicki Lepore show their support for the newly formed Englewood Fillies on Derby Day in Englewood. SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Reggie Wuornos shares a dance with the hula dancers at the 2019 Leadership Englewood Luau. SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Joe and Ann Oster from Rotonda West are all smiles as they watch the action at 2019 Englewood Beach Waterfest. SUN FILE PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Glen and Debbie Reeves of Englewood cruise their spectacular 1934 Hudson Terraplane along West Dearborn Street. SUN FILE PHOTO John and Patti Ewing pose for a selfie during a South Gulf Cove boat parade. SUN FILE PHOTO The Lemon Bay High School homecoming court captures the memory with a selfie. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN Braylon Strother, 12, of Rotonda West watches boats getting ready for the Gasparilla Island Kids Classic Tarpon Tournament. SUN FILE PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Lemon Bay High School students put on an amazing performance of "Grease" as their spring musical. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN Twins Emma and Izabella Goytizolo enjoy a show at Elsie Quirk Library. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN Aaron Wells and Pete Mason are all smiles as they head to the course for their first hole of a tournament. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN Mike and Denise Young ham it up for their commemorative photo at a fundraiser for the Lemon Bay Academic Partners, an organization that boosts scholastic endeavors at LBHS. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN The AMVETS express train driven by Marvin Padgett was a big hit at a recent party. SUN FILE PHOTO BY PATTIE MIHALIK Ella Piotrowski gets started in the watermelon eating contest during the Pioneer Days Festival. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN Englewood Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts pause to recite the Scout Oath during the Pioneer Days Parade. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN Heather Hooper and Peter Barli are having fun at the Sunrise Rotary's VIP tent on the Fourth of July. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN Coach Mark Soravilla talks with his Englewood Youth Soccer team. SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
