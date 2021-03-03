ENGLEWOOD — Ashley Francois decided the perfect location for his first rap video was a circus ranch in Englewood. Now he needs some extras for his production.
After the 24-year-old Sarasota rap artist discovered the Crestwood Circus Ranch, 1481 Crestwood Road, and met owner Leslie Young, he fell in love with it all.
“I knew this was the perfect location to shoot not only my first music video, but a wild west short film for my song ‘Bright & Wavy’ because it has the western and we loved how it looked,” he said. “The barn is good for fight and gun scenes like in the wild west. We have props for these scenes.”
Francois and his brothers Chadly, 26, and Fredrick, 22, and a crew of 12 were scheduled to be in Englewood recently for six hours to film the six-minute short film/video. They are looking for volunteers of all ages to be extras in the video. They will be part of the scenes and not just sitting around, he said.
Then Francois and his brothers will edit and release it in March.
“What’s fun about this video is it doesn’t match the song,” Francois said. “I want to blindside the audience. I want it to be different.”
After making the video in Englewood, Francois plans to produce about eight more as an independent artist. He’s been hampered by COVID-19 restrictions but wants to get back to performing in larger venues.
“We were a basketball family,” Francois said of himself and his two brothers. “We went to different colleges and wanted a career in the NBA. When that didn’t happen, we began doing music together. I’ve made five CDs, but I don’t love what I did in the early days. That was about five years ago. Since then we bought much better equipment and are making music. I’ve got two other projects in the works. One is a collaboration with D-Lo and the other is a pop alternative CD.”
Francois moved from Brooklyn to Florida when he was 7. He’s lived in Palmetto, Ellenton, Bradenton and Sarasota. He attended Booker High School in Sarasota.
That’s one of the things that Young found interesting after meeting Francois.
“I grew up in Sarasota,” Young said. “I’m so happy that a young artist wants to show off his talents and use my ranch for his first video. It’s very exciting. I’m hoping people will come out. They will get to see the ranch,, which is tucked away in Englewood, and have a great time helping Ashley make history.”
Francois says he doesn’t want to work for a record label because the industry takes too much from artists.
“If you are supposed to make $50,000 what happens is everyone on the label has their hand in your cookie jar,” he said. “I have a friend who owes his record label so much money because everyone gets a piece of his work. My brothers and I do our own production. We like the way it sounds now. We are way more confident now.”
Music by Francois and his brothers is on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Instagram and other streaming services.
For more information about the music video, contact Francois on Instagram at AshleyFrancois.
