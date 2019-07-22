ENGLEWOOD — Bradenton Assistant Fire Chief David Ezell will not be the next fire chief for Englewood Area Fire Control District.
Ezell, who was the fire district board's first choice, dropped out of the running before contract negotiations began Monday.
The fire district commissioners are ready to begin talks with retired Sarasota County assistant Kevin Easton as fire chief.
The three finalists vying for the post were Ezell, Easton and Naples Fire Chief Pete DiMaria.
The district's fire commissioners were all set to begin negotiations with Ezell Monday but he called commission chairman Ron Davison on Saturday saying he no longer wanted to be considered for the post.
"After careful deliberation over the past several days, I regret that I have come to the difficult decision that I must decline your offer," Ezell wrote in a formal letter to the district, dated Saturday. "I found myself this past week of being put in the unexpected position of receiving two offers within hours of each other."
Ezell did not share with Davison what other offer he did accept.
After some discussion, the fire board Monday decided upon Easton. He's now on vacation, but Davison said he talked with Easton and a meeting to negotiate a contract will be scheduled in two weeks.
Fire commissioner Billy Kimberlin believes Easton will serve the district well. The fire district is considering upgrading to advance life support where firefighters would be paramedics and vehicles equip like ambulances.
Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Brian Gorski, who had served as Sarasota County and Englewood’s fire chief, initially suggested that Easton apply for the Englewood position.
