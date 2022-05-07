PUNTA GORDA - Local airports say that disturbances between passengers and personnel have been down since the suspension of the mask mandate.
This corresponds with a national drop in such disturbances, though the trend predates the mandate’s end.
The Federal Aviation Administration has stated on their website that there were approximately 1.9 incidents involving “unruly passengers” for the week of April 17-24, down from 4.4 for the previous week.
It was on April 18 when a judge ruled the CDC’s mandate for passengers to wear masks was beyond the organization’s authority.
Many airlines announced the end of the mask mandate that night. Videos online showed passengers cheering and removing their marks mid-flight in celebration.
Frederick J. Piccolo, president and CEO for Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, said that passenger and staff interactions were normal when the mask mandate was first put into place. Over time, however, people seemed to grow more frustrated with the regulation.
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport was already requiring employees to wear masks before the mandate was put into effect in 2020. The Airport also made other moves to combat the spread of COVID-19 – doubling their janitorial staff, making hand sanitizer and masks available to passengers, and installing temperature-testing machines and sneeze guards at terminals.
“We did all that within the first month of the pandemic,” Piccolo said.
Piccolo noted the sneeze guards and temperature machines are in the process of being phased out at the airport; however, the Airport Authority plans to maintain the size of their janitorial staff and continue to stock masks and sanitizer for those who want them.
Kaley Miller, spokeswoman for the Punta Gorda Airport, said that there was a similar tension with passengers acting unruly with staff during the mandate.
“Overall, I think there is a general sense of relief and a positive change in attitude since masks are optional now,” Miller stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
The Punta Gorda Airport previously had access to a supply of cotton masks for distribution to passengers, provided by FEMA; Allegiant Air also provided a “health and safety kit” to passengers, which included face masks.
While the mask distribution is no longer ongoing, the airport does plan to maintain the increased sanitation protocols implemented early on in the pandemic.
While the end of the mandate has been credited with easing tensions, the FAA previously stated that the implementation of a “Zero Tolerance” policy against unruly passengers had contributed to the decline in such incidents.
There have been 1,311 reported unruly passenger incidents across the country, according to the FAA, as of Tuesday, May 3; so far this year, 415 investigations into such cases have been initiated.
Investigations into unruly passengers hit a 26-year high of 1,099 in 2021, according to FAA data, sharply increasing from 183 in 2020. The lowest number of investigations reported was just 91 cases in 2017.
The Daily Sun reached out to the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County to ask if the end of the mask mandate would reduce demand and availability of face masks.
“At this time, transmission is low, and Charlotte County residents have access to a variety of resources, including masks, immunizations, testing, and treatments,” FDOH spokeswoman Meranda Pitt said.
