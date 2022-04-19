PUNTA GORDA — Fabien Cousteau, founder of the nonprofit Ocean Learning Center, aquanaut and documentary filmmaker, came to Punta Gorda to deliver a chilling message.
“We’ve been saying it for decades — climate change, pollution and overfishing have affected our aquatic ecosystems,” he said. “Today, 65% of the world’s coral reefs are on the decline or dead. By 2100, 99% will be gone and it’s our fault.”
He was invited by Julie Schoettley, a fellow marine conservationist, to speak at the Isles Yacht Club. He later spoke with The Daily Sun.
Fabien Cousteau is the grandson of ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau. His parents Jean-Michel and Anne-Marie went on to follow the legacy. Fabien represents the third-generation of ocean conservationists and educators.
He’s a graduate of Boston College, but that’s not where he received most of his schooling.
“The ocean is my education,” he said. “I’ve been scuba diving since I was 4.”
He noted 4-years-old is generally too young to scuba dive.
Fabien Cousteau spent his youth with his parents who spent much of their time in the oceans. He has traveled the world since he was 7.
His experiences introduced him to “unique cultures, amazing environments, and unbelievable pioneers who are my teachers.”
Born in France, he’s lived in Belgium, the United Kingdom and six states in the U.S. His home base is now in New York City, where he lives with his wife and 10-year-old daughter.
Schoettley serves on the board of the Harris World Ecology Center at the University of Missouri. The center gave its second World Ecology Award to Jacques Cousteau.
She met a project manager for the Cousteau family who invited her to bring a group to Bonaire in the southern Caribbean to spend a week with Fabien Cousteau and learn about what he was doing with coral revitalization.
Her son, Henry, majored in marine science at Eckerd College with an emphasis on corals, and he is interning for Cousteau in Fort Lauderdale.
Currently Cousteau’s nonprofit Ocean Learning Center is building partnerships and expanding programs in South Florida. In December, a Key Largo program focused on the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park where groups are learning how to care for the environment by using the park as a living laboratory.
“I love Florida for many reasons,” Cousteau said. “I went diving in Florida for the first time in the 1980s, and a lot of hard coral were showing signs of bleaching, but they were still fairly abundant.”
He said some areas now “are a desert wasteland.”
Cousteau said the problems are man-made. He said the destruction of mangroves through development has taken away a habitat for marine life, affecting future generations of fish.
Cousteau has been involved in ocean and beach cleanups with plastic and other debris removed.
In 2000, he was an explorer-at-large for National Geographic and collaborated on a television special aimed at changing public attitudes about sharks.
He’s produced documentaries, was part of a PBS miniseries, and created a 14-foot, 1,200-pound, lifelike shark submarine called “Troy” which enabled him to immerse himself inside the shark world.
In June 2014, he and his team embarked on Mission 31 — the longest science expedition to take place at Aquarius, the world’s only underwater laboratory located 9 miles off the coast of the Florida Keys, 63 feet beneath the sea.
This was in honor of the 50th anniversary of his grandfather’s original 30-day underwater living experiment known as Conshelf Two.
In 2018, he teamed up with Richard Branson and fellow explorers visited the Great Blue Hole in Belize, in an Aquatica submarine.
To find better to understand and save our oceans and coral reefs, Cousteau co-founded Proteus. When completed, it will be “the largest underwater habitat and research lab of its kind.”
After the $135 million project is built sometime around the end of 2025, it will house up to 18 people. It will be like the “international space station” of the ocean, he said.
Curacao recently OK’d Cousteau’s request for his team to place the underwater habitat in its waters. It will be used to monitor microplastic concentrations, salinity, fish counts, CO2 and more, he said.
“Earth is a bubble,” he said. “We can’t take, take, take.”
