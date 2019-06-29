The number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder continues to grow with an estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States estimated to be living with the disorder, according to national health agencies.
A local nonprofit offers sensory-friendly events for children who have been diagnosed with autism and their families.
In 2009, Colleen Buccieri founded Face Autism, which serves about 300 families in Sarasota and Manatee counties, to help her godson Jordan experience activities that most children take for granted. Face Autism prides itself on being a 100 percent volunteer organization. There are no paid employees.
“We believe in giving 100 percent back to each child diagnosed with autism,” Buccieri said.
Activities include bowling, jumping, pool day, hay rides, family movie nights and an October festival. Holiday encounters with the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus are all offered in a sensory-friendly way that will not overwhelm a child with autism who may be sensitive to bright lights or loud noises.
At Face Autism’s events, there is no standing in line, no loud music or flashing lights. All events are offered in a judgment-free zone, allowing children to get up and move around during movie nights.
“I just looked through Jordan’s eyes of what he was missing out on,” Buccieri said of her godson, who was the inspiration for Buccieri to start Face Autism. “I thought by having my different sensory-friendly events it not only gave the child with autism an opportunity to do things that a typical child would do but also bring the family together.”
Autism spectrum disorder is described as a complex developmental disability that typically appears during childhood, and affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. Autism usually affects four times as many boys as girls, but the gender gap is narrowing, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Autism symptoms vary widely, and often begin in early childhood. The disorder’s core symptoms include social communication challenges and repetitive behaviors. Many people with autism have sensory issues. These typically involve over- or under-sensitivities to sounds, lights, touch, tastes, smells, pain and other stimuli, according to the national organization Autism Speaks.
Many families who have children with autism are overwhelmed after receiving a diagnosis, so it’s important to offer hope and a variety of activities in which their children can thrive.
Face Autism also offers programs in Nokomis that introduce children to music, including piano and violin lessons. A few years ago, Buccieri enrolled Jordan in the Face Autism ballroom dancing program and was surprised at how well he did.
“Now he’s competing,” Buccieri said of the competitions that send special needs children all over the country. “It’s amazing what they can do.”
The main goal of Face Autism is to offer hope and opportunities to children diagnosed with the disorder. She urges families to check out the activities that the organization provides.
“If given a chance, they can do it,” she said.
More than 3.5 million Americans are living with autism. Autism is treatable with early intervention and studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to improved outcomes, according to the Autism Society.
Face Autism offers a variety of programs at no cost to help families, including art classes, horseback riding, music therapy, social skills, social thinking and fitness classes.
The annual Kiddie Pole Classic allows area charter captains to take autistic children fishing. In September, the Flip Flop Walk at Sarasota’s JD Hamel Park serves as the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit.
With education and intervention and hope, children with autism can get a chance to live their best lives.
To find out more about Face Autism’s events, go to https://face-autism.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.