EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun Newspapers has a Facebook page for each of its newspapers and even for some of the magazines. Listed below are some of the better comments on Facebook in the past week or so. You can always look up the stories in the Sun Newspaper archives.
RED TIDE COULD WIPE OUT A GENERATION OF STONE CRABS
Cindy Borgardt I have a beach trip planned for the second week in June. I had forgotten how bad the Red Tide was there on Englewood beach last year. Can you tell me ... Is there red tide on Englewood beach now?
Stacy Millett Cindy Borgardt, no it’s beautiful
DESOTO THIRD-GRADERS STATE’S WORST, OPTIMISM REMAINS
Tonya Meredith Lara Parents need to take an active role. Read to your child(ren), read with your child(ren), take your child(ren) to the library. Instead of dismissing homework as a chore, make learning fun. Parents, you are your child’s foremost and ultimate teacher. Teach them well.
Lynne Marie King Can’t blame the Teachers. I’m sure they try hard with the language barrier. Majority of the students are Hispanic nowadays and a majority of those children’s parents don’t speak English, or (they) can speak English but not read or write English. We need to find a solution to the problem. Maybe after-school reading programs for kids 1st — 5th available to ALL students that have a low reading score. This could be a solution. Maybe some free classes for parents at the Public Library to learn to read and write English. Just some ideas. I’d be willing to help as a volunteer, and I don’t speak Spanish. A fun fact ... I once helped a homeless man gain employment by taking my time at a library in Hayward, California, teaching him simple words from a Spanish/English dictionary and first grade reading books. Over a few months he was able to ask simple questions and understand simple answers. His name was Juan Martinez and we became friends. He cried when I told him I was moving back to Florida. Best experiences in life come in unexpected places. So let’s help these kids and their parents. It takes a village to raise children.
GRAN PARADISO RESIDENTS SEEK ANSWERS ABOUT A DRY POND
Ryan Walker “The lack of water has attracted other animals into the pond such as wild hogs and neighbors are not happy.” Well before y’all built your overpriced houses, that’s where the hogs lived. Y’all kicked them out of their habitat.
VENICE’S FIRST ROOFTOP POOLS COMING
Allison Horsley I thought we don’t have parking downtown ... would have been the perfect spot for a garage (with nice architecture), instead of past ideas like planting a parking garage right on the stretch of shops. Even a hotel with a rooftop pool and nice posh little bar would have been a fabulous spot for all ... more condos, really, right there?? Really anywhere in Venice, enough.
Nick Pecora What do we care if there’s a rooftop pool for 6 condo owners? If it’s not a public access pool, nobody cares.
Carol Evans So sad, especially building another condo on the beach that we do not need! Why not build something that everyone can use!
CHARLOTTE PRISON GUARD ARRESTED AFTER UNDERWEAR FOUND FULL OF CELL PHONES
Beverly Otten Hendricks Florida woman
Renée Paradise I bet they were all on vibrate
Mary Auen “Florida man...”
PINK TEQUILA: FRESH, AUTHENTIC FOOD, PRESENTED IN A CASUAL, FRIENDLY SETTING
Nelson Soltysiak The food is always great and you always have a great atmosphere! Drinks and music make it a wonderful night out!
Linda Stone Clark We love this restaurant! Great food and the staff is amazing.
Nicole Feliciano Great place, great food and awesome margaritas!!
Facebook comments are compiled by Sonya Shellhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.