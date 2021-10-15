Like on other public beaches in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, beachgoers are cautioned that red tide is present in Gulf waters. Fortunately, this past week has been an enjoyable week at Charlotte's Englewood Beach on Manasota Key.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts a map with frequent updates at myfwc.com. On Friday, the map showed red tide algae in samples collected this week near Englewood, Placida, Boca Grande, Venice and Nokomis.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
ENGLEWOOD — Thanks to easterly winds, red tide conditions vastly improved over the past week.
A week ago, airborne red tide toxins inundated Englewood Beach and elsewhere along the Gulf shoreline in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
But as the week progressed, conditions improved and became more tolerable, even enjoyable along the Gulf shoreline.
If the red tide algae counts exceed 100,000 per liter of water, people can suffer from scratchy throats, coughing, respiratory and other ailments. Red tide algae blooms can also kill fish and other marine life.
Mote Marine Laboratory at visitbeaches.org reported Friday morning Englewood Beach free and clear of the signs of red tide in the air or water.
However, north of the public beach in Charlotte County and into Sarasota County, Mote and other reports suggest small, dead fish washed ashore along Manasota Key.
At Manasota Beach, beachgoers experienced "slight" respiratory irritations.
According to reports, Venice Beach was clear of any signs of red tide Friday morning, but beach-goers on Nokomis public beaches suffered from slight respiratory irritations and saw dead fish washing ashore. Also, the wind direction changed and was coming from the north, rather than an easterly direction, the report stated.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts on myfwc.com the results of recent water samples taken over eight days.
The water samples correspond to Mote and other reports of beach conditions. While Englewood Beach in Charlotte County was relatively free of red tide Wednesday, Mote discovered Wednesday high concentrations, a million or more cells in a liter of water, in samples taken from the Blind Pass and Manasota public beaches in Sarasota County.
On Wednesday, low concentrations of red tide turned up in a water sample taken in Lemon Bay, south of Tom Adams Bridge.
Further south and on the same day, water samples in Gasparilla and Boca Grande passes, the concentrations were stronger, more than 100,000 cells per liter of water.
