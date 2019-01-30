Fair Schedule and Ride Promotions

Friday, Feb. 1: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Ride all Rides: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. $20. Admission included

Saturday, Feb. 2: noon-11 p.m.

Ride all Rides $20: noon-6 p.m. Admission not included

Ride all Rides: noon-close $30. Admission not included

Sunday, Feb. 3: noon-6 p.m. Senior’s Day.

Ride all Rides: noon-6 p.m. $15. Admission not included.

Monday, Feb. 4: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. $2 per ride; $2 admission

Tuesday, Feb. 5: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Ride all Rides: 3 p.m.-10 p.m. $15. Free admission

Wednesday, Feb. 6: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Ride all Rides: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. $15. Admission not included

Thursday, Feb. 7: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

5 p.m.-10 p.m.: Ride all Rides $15. Admission not included

Friday, Feb. 8: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Ride all Rides: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. $20. Admission included

Saturday, Feb. 9: noon-11 p.m. 4-H/FFA Day.

Ride all Rides: noon-6 p.m. $20. Admission not included.

Ride all Rides: noon-closing $30. Admission not included

Sunday, Feb. 10: noon-6 p.m. Student day.

Ride all rides: noon-6 p.m. $15. Student free admission. Adults $5

Gate Admission

Adults $7

Students $5

5 and under free

Parking $5

Senior’s Day

Sunday, Feb. 3: $2 admission

Free Gate Admission

Tuesday, Feb. 5

4-H/FFA Day

Saturday Feb. 9: Free gate admission with 4H/FFA Card, pin, shirt

Student Day

Sunday, Feb. 10: Free gate admission: All students, school employees (with valid ID)

Fair Showtimes

Friday, Feb. 1

Squak Amazing Birds: 5:15 p.m./7:30 p.m./9 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6 p.m./8 p.m./10 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:30 p.m./7 p.m./9 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6:15 p.m./7:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Squak Amazing Birds: 12:30 p.m./4:30 p.m./7:15 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 2:30 p.m./5:30 p.m./9 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 3:30 p.m./6:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 2 p.m./5 p.m./8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3

Squak Amazing Birds: 12:30 p.m./3 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 1:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 2:30 p.m./5 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 4

Squak Amazing Birds: 5:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:45 p.m./7 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Squak Amazing Birds: 5:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:45 p.m./7:15 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 3:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Squak Amazing Birds: 5:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:45 p.m./7 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Squak Amazing Birds: 5:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:45 p.m./7 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Squak Amazing Birds: 5:15 p.m./7:30 p.m./9 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6:30 p.m./9 p.m./10 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:30 p.m./7 p.m./9:30 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6:15 p.m./7:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Squak Amazing Birds: 12:30 p.m./4:30 p.m./7:15 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 2:30 p.m./5:30 p.m./9 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 3:30 p.m./6:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 2 p.m./5 p.m./8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Squak Amazing Birds: 12:30 p.m./3 p.m.

Lance Gifford Magic Show: 1:15 p.m./4 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 2:30 p.m./5 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 2 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.