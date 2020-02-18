OSPREY — What better day to begin the annual fairy and gnome event at Historic Spanish Point than Leap Year Day, Saturday, Feb. 29?
The seventh annual event will be Feb. 29 and March 1
Bring the entire family to connect with the environment and express your creativity as you explore the magic of nature. This enchanting family experience is held in the gardens of Historic Spanish Point.
Visitors will discover whimsical fairy and gnome houses and experience family-friendly activities in the site’s four Elemental Lands (Earth, Air, Fire, and Water).
Tickets, per day, are: for Historic Spanish Point Members: $12 for adults, $5 for children (12 and younger) and for Future Members: $15 for adults, $7 for children (12 and younger). The event is free for those 3 and younger.
