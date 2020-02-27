Get close to nature at Historic Spanish Point

Meet a mermaid and build a fairy house this weekend at Historic Spanish Point’s annual fairy festival.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY HISTORIC SPANISH POINT

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY HISTORIC SPANSIH POINT

OSPREY — The seventh annual Fairy & Gnome House Festival is today and March 1, at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey.

Connect directly with the environment and express your creativity while exploring the magic of nature. This enchanting family experience is held in the gardens of Historic Spanish Point.

Visitors will discover whimsical fairy and gnome houses and experience family-friendly activities in Historic Spanish Point’s four Elemental Lands — earth, air, fire, and water.

Enjoy unicorn rides, face painting, fairy house building, kids activities, aerial and sire performers, food and craft vendors

Tickets per day are: Historic Spanish Point members: $12 for adults and $5 for children (12 and younger) and for future members:$15 for adults | $7 for children (12 and younger). Admission is free for children 3 and younger.

Historic Spanish Point is at 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Visit historicspanishpoint.org or call 941-966-5214.

