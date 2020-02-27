OSPREY — The seventh annual Fairy & Gnome House Festival is today and March 1, at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey.
Connect directly with the environment and express your creativity while exploring the magic of nature. This enchanting family experience is held in the gardens of Historic Spanish Point.
Visitors will discover whimsical fairy and gnome houses and experience family-friendly activities in Historic Spanish Point’s four Elemental Lands — earth, air, fire, and water.
Enjoy unicorn rides, face painting, fairy house building, kids activities, aerial and sire performers, food and craft vendors
Tickets per day are: Historic Spanish Point members: $12 for adults and $5 for children (12 and younger) and for future members:$15 for adults | $7 for children (12 and younger). Admission is free for children 3 and younger.
Historic Spanish Point is at 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Visit historicspanishpoint.org or call 941-966-5214.
