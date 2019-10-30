Following on the heels of the 46th annual Sun Fiesta comes the 32nd annual Downtown Venice Art Festival this weekend.
Some might say that is proof that Venice loves its festivals.
With the Chalk Festival returning again to Venice in two weeks, some could well be right.
The art festival is one of five Howard Alan events that will be held in downtown Venice during the 2019-20 Snowbird Season but this one is the oldest of the five. It also is the oldest Howard Alan event on the west coast of Florida.
Being the oldest earned a bonus this year
Howard and Debbie Alan operated a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale featuring healthy foods more than 40 years ago, their publicist, Elizabeth Dashiell, said. That was before the couple began the event company which now arranges events such as this downtown art festival all over the United States. While they no longer have the restaurant, they continue to believe in following a healthy lifestyle.
To that end, they experimented with some new vendors at a few events close to their home in Jupiter last year.
The new vendors, all dealing in products geared to healthy living, were placed in a separate “Health and Wellness area for the convenience of customers interested in those products.
They even had a special entrance, Dashiell said. Visitors to the events liked it and so did many of the vendors so the Alans decided to add a healthy living area to some of the firm’s oldest events this year.
See it first in Venice
As the oldest Howard Alan festival on Florida’s West Coast, Venice was selected for the debut on this coast this season.
There you find such things as natural teas, a variety of honeys, ergonomic chairs, information on solar living, samples and demonstrations.
With this new section plus all the returning artists, expect vendor tents to fill both sides of West Venice Avenue from Tamiami Trail to Harbor Drive Saturday and Sunday.
While the vendors put the finishing touches on their displays, art show fans will be filling up parking spaces at Centennial Park and side streets in the downtown area. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
One reason this is such a popular event is that the artists are required to be in their tents during show hours. For those who fancy the work of one or more of these artists, that means there may be the opportunity to arrange for a customized piece of jewelry, painting or other work.
Given all the downtown shops and restaurants that will be open during the art show hours, it is easy to make a day of it — or two.
Downtown Venice looks much better than it did for last year’s event which occurred at nearly the height of the downtown road construction work.
More than 100 juried artists from all over the U.S. will exhibit their work, ranging in mediums such as photography, jewelry, painting, sculpture, ceramics, glass, mixed media and more.
Venice is unique in Florida and the U.S.
Venice is a historic John Nolen-planned community that is unique among such planned communities in many ways. Love of the arts is an important part of that ratio.
Whether you like shopping in the unique stores of the downtown Venice Main Street district or prefer golfing, boating, or other recreational activities, Venice has it all.
Downtown Venice is not only beautiful thanks to all the volunteer gardener members of Venice Area Beautification Inc. but the maintenance of the John Nolen look adds to the ambiance.
Adding to the weekend excitement downtown is the opening of “Mama Mia” on the main stage at Venice Theatre. Tickets are likely to be sold out, but it might be worth checking with the box office or web site — just in case.
Venice has it all. Come downtown and see it all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.