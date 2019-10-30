Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a Fall Fun program Oct. 19 in the community’s clubhouse. Those who attended the event enjoyed friendship, food and snacks consisting of chocolate, caramels, apples, grapes, various cheeses, lunch meats and pumpkin pie, as well as fun activities including pumpkin floral arrangements and plastic Halloween-themed pail decorating.

