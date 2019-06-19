By Marie Merchant
Go! Editor
This week’s GO! is a special edition offering a peek into area venues’ 2019-20 seasons to help you fill your calendar with great shows, many performed by talented members of our community.
Most venues have tickets on sale now.
Live theater can be an entertaining escape from reality as the story unfolds and is brought to life in front of your eyes. The energy from live music can get you up off your feet and dancing and singing along. The performances make for a great date night or a fun experience to share with family and friends.
There is a show for everyone — from classic favorites including “The Sound of Music,” “The Nutcracker,” “Hamlet,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Chicago” to live musical performances by the Charlotte Chorale, the Charlotte County Concert Band, The Peace River Trio, Paisley Craze and many more.
For more venues and upcoming shows, visit www.yoursun.com.
