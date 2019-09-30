It is October this week already, and that means a full lineup of great programs.
Stop in at 1 p.m. Tuesday to have some fun with our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while on Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Café Philo is discussing a topic of their choice. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Fall is here and perhaps you have some questions about what to plant next. Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Friday at 10:30 a.m., the Charlotte County Historical Center presents a Victorian Tea Party here at the library. Dress up in your Victorian finest and enjoy a cup of tea. Activities will include creating your very own fan to learn and practice the secret Victorian language of the fan. Please call or stop in to sign up for this free program so we can plan for the right amount of supplies.
Friday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. This program gives your child the opportunity to engage in language-based activities while you get to know other young families. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea.
Friday afternoon Aundrea has her monthly STEM program for school aged children to work on a fun science project. This week she is getting out the K’NEX building set. As they create animal models using the assorted pieces, kids develop dexterity and fine motor skills as well as critical-thinking capabilities and imagination.
Saturday at 10 a.m. is our monthly Basic Sewing class. Learn the basics of sewing with our volunteer on our new sewing machines. Once you are familiar with the machines, you can schedule time to come in and work on a project of your own.
Be sure to check out our online calendar at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/pages/events.aspx or pick up one of the new program guides. See you soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Center complex, just off U.S. 41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.