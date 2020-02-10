BRADENTON — The memorial service and burial for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock has been set for Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Monday afternoon.
Bullock, a graduate of Lemon Bay High and 19-year veteran of the FHP, was shot to death Feb. 5 in Martin County on Florida’s east coast.
The Florida Highway Patrol will honor the life and career of Trooper Bullock with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Community Church’s East Bradenton Campus, 15800 State Road 64, Bradenton.
At the conclusion of the memorial service, there will be a law enforcement procession from the church to the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. Law enforcement honors will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. that day.
While on duty Feb. 5, Bullock stopped to help a person whose vehicle was broken down alongside Interstate 95, near Port St. Lucie. Minutes later, he was shot and killed by Franklin Reed III, 30, of Palm Bay, investigators said.
Off-duty Riviera Beach police officer Jemel Headings was passing and saw the incident. He stopped and shot and killed Franklin, according to Col. Gene Spaulding with FHP.
Witnesses said Franklin was angry about having to pay to tow the car.
On Friday, a hearse carrying Bullock’s body made its way from Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast, through DeSoto County and to Sarasota County, in preparation for his interment in Sarasota National Cemetery.
Bullock's remains were accompanied by a motorcade including dozens of troopers and other uniformed officers the whole way.
