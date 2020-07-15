Arnold

The wedding of Sarina Kay Gasser of Cynthiana, Ky., and John Walcutt Arnold of Lexington, Ky., took place on Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Cynthiana.

The parents of the bride are Adam Gasser and the late Sheila Gasser of Cynthiana. Grandparents are Donnie and Judy Gasser Florence and Kenneth and Judy Hillman.

The parents of the groom are Duane and Carole A. Cornell of Venice, Florida, and the late Dr. Richard W. Arnold. Grandparents were the late Hardin Owsley and Christine Walcutt and the late Lemuel E. and Louise Arnold.

