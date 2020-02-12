Family Garden Club’s annual scholarship plant sale will be held Saturday at Paul’s Garden located at 1852 Whispering Pines Circle in Englewood. The sale hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This street is located off Englewood Road (Highway 776) just next to the Lemon Bay Plaza (with the Big Lots store) and across from Englewood Isles. Signs will be on the road indicating where to turn.
According to Master Gardener Jim Chandler, some of the inventory of plants for the sale include, but are not limited to:
1. A good selection of the ever-popular Brazilian red cloak, which produces many pyramid-shaped red blossoms about 12 inches tall with a reddish color. They will get tall, so keep your loppers close. They respond to pruning by even more growth.
2. There are several varieties of copper leaf. One of our varieties is a multi-colored red. Some people call it Jacob’s Coat because of the many colors in the leaves.
3. Variegated hibiscus gets it name from the various colors in it leaves: red, green, white, etc. It does have a smaller inconsequential red blossom.
4. A very colorful plant for sale is the croton. Several different colors can be found at the sale, including “Gold Dust”, “Stop Light” (red, green yellow of course), and another called Petra that has many colors in its leaf.
5. There are a few sea grapes, which will go early.
6. Now is a good time to start your tomato seeds. One member recently brought in several cherry tomato plants three feet or so tall with tomatoes already growing.
7. Mature Turk’s cap, in bloom as it is almost year-round in larger pots, will be for sale.
8. In addition, there are some red fire spike, smaller bromeliads, cordylines (both fruiticosa and three sisters).
Plants are locally grown, many in members’ back yards, so they are fully acclimatized to local weather conditions and growing requirement. Most members are experienced gardeners and will be happy to answer any questions you might have.
Proceeds from the plant sale will go to the Lemon Bay High School Scholarship Fund. In May 2019 we awarded two $1,000 scholarships at the awards ceremony. At the past 12 awards ceremonies the club donated $25,000 by way of patron purchases and generosity. The club plans to hold several plant sales throughout 2020. Check the website for future dates as they are planned.
For more information, go to www.fgcefl.com.
