By JIM SCIARELLO
Guest Writer
ENGLEWOOD — An upcoming scholarship plant sale will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Paul’s Garden, 1852 Whispering Pines Circle in Englewood, off Englewood Road next to the Lemon Bay Plaza.
Signs will be on the road indicating where to turn.
Master gardener Jim Chandler said most of the plants offered for sale are grown in members’ back yards in or near Englewood. Many are propagated from cuttings or starts, but only a few from seed. So, if they will grow in the average person’s garden, they are accustomed to this climate zone and are easy to grow.
A few examples of “easy to grow” plants members hope to re-introduce is little ruby, a fast-growing specimen almost iridescent on the bottom of the leaf and a deep purple on top. Then there is the purple porter flower. Some gardeners call it a weed, and it is indeed a very hardy plant.
Other standards for this part of the world are various copper leafs — not all are copper colored though, wedding bouquet plumeria and starburst clerodendron. There are some bamboo plants available as well. There might even be a few milk weed plants for hungry monarchs.
Vanilla orchids are available at a premium price, but members share the secrets of producing vanilla extract from your plant. Some other varieties available include: Brazilian red cloak, bromeliads, cassia alata (candlestick), fire bush, papyrus, red and purple fire spike and Turk’s cap.
Proceeds from the plant sale will go to the Lemon Bay High School Scholarship Fund. In May 2019, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded. At the past 12 award ceremonies, the club has donated $25,000. For more information, visit: www.fgcefl.com.
