NORTH PORT — When Venice native Rhonda Stackhouse received a phone call and learned she would be getting a car for Christmas, she thought it was a joke.
The mother of four has been without a vehicle for nearly a year.
“I was so shocked, I just couldn’t believe it,” Stackhouse said.
Chris Kallas and Anthony Itzo wanted to help a local family going through hard times during this difficult year.
They co-own Family Auto and Trailer Sales in Port Charlotte, and decided to give one of their vehicles to someone in the community who needed it.
Kallas and Itzo spread the word to a few local churches and agreed the first person who called to inquire about it would be the recipient of the car.
“It was the only fair way to do it,” Kallas said.
Larry Grant attends Awaken Church in North Port, and when he heard about the idea, he immediately thought of a family who could use a car.
“There is a family that attends the church from time to time, whenever they can get a ride,” Grant said.
Kallas and Itzo provided the car, and the church paid for the tax and title.
“It’s not brand new — but it’s reliable transportation,” Kallas said. “It’s been all checked out. It’s a safe car.”
The family also received presents and gift cards from Awaken Church at a holiday event.
Rhonda was born in Venice. She currently lives in North Port with her husband, Reynaldo, and their three teenagers. Their son plays football and the daughters both play soccer for recreation leagues.
“They keep busy,” Stackhouse said. “My 24-year-old is out on her own. I don’t mind jumping on a bus with the kids, but the hard part is getting my husband and the wheelchair to different places.”
This act of kindness is not something new for Kallas, who has owned auto lots in Ohio and has donated vehicles to families in the past.
“I just want to help people,” Kallas said. “It’s been a tough year and people are very stressed right now.”
Brian Zdrojowy is the pastor at Awaken Church in North Port. He went to the car dealership to witness the joyous experience.
“It’s a blessed day,” Zdrojowy said. “The family has gone through a lot. They really deserve this gift.”
Stackhouse said she doesn’t like to ask for help, and is very appreciative of the car.
“This is awesome,” she said. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m so happy.”
Kallas said he’s just trying to pass along hope.
“This country is so fractured right now,” he said. “I’m just paying it forward. This is what people are supposed to do ... just be kind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.