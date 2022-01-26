Venice is home to an astounding list of artists.
The late John Seerey-Lester and his wife Suzie Seerey-Lester are known far and wide for their works depicting large mammals (think bears, horses and lions), underwater creatures (think whales and tarpon) and environmentally sensitive scenes of endangered species (think elephants, Bengal tigers and Florida panthers).
You can meet Suzie and see a sampling of their fine art as well as their books on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center. This special event is being sponsored by Capstan Consulting Group, part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Network.
Both artists are masters of plein air (out of doors) painting, which they have practiced all over the U.S, as well as in Africa and Asia, including Nepal. John’s books most often include multiple editions, from basic hardcover books to limited edition leather-bound books and leather-bound books accompanied by a signed painting or print.
One of John’s paintings set a record price of $235,000 at an auction to benefit one of the many wildlife organizations they support.
Among the books by John are “Legends of the Hunt,” published 2010; “Legends of the Hunt — Campfire Tales,” published 2014; limited edition (350) of “Legends of the Hunt” with signed giclee print: The Legendary Hunts of Theodore Roosevelt, published 2015; and “John Seerey-Lester’s Impressions of India and Nepal,” a sketchbook published 1992 by the old Mill Pond Press Inc.
Books by Suzie include: “My Painting is Done Now What Do I Do?,” published 2007;” and this year, a stunning calendar, “Hidden Roads 2022 Calendar, Second edition from Delafield Calendar Company. Works by Suzie are included in the book “The Best Oil Painting Book.”
Among countless awards she has won are “Top 100 in Paint America” for two different paintings and “Artist of the Year” from the Ocean Foundation.
In 2014, both John and Suzie were honored with the Simon Combes Award at the Artists for Conservation Festival in Vancouver, B.C.
Suzie has become as prolific an artist as John was. She continues to teach as John did, at many places in the U.S., including the Dessert Museum program in Tuscon and at Triple D in Montana.
“That (Triple D) is where we get our references to so many animals. They have so many animals as well as the appropriate habitats,” Suzie said. “John and I have gone there for 15 years. Also to be found there are photographers from National Geographic who need to photograph animals in native habitats.”
The animals at Triple D are wild animals but trained to return to their crates after their photo sessions, which are invaluable for painters and photographers.
“No one touches the animals but the trainers,” Suzie said. “Where else in the world can you see a snow leopard in a scene like you would find in Nepal?”
Both John and Suzie have been to Nepal several times but at a place as unique as Triple D, photographers and artists can capture a variety of wildlife in appropriate settings with trainers nearby to return the animals to their crates without the need for a marathon trek to Nepal.
John, then 75, died of cancer in May 2020, as COVID-19 was raging across the U.S. With work hanging in the White House, he had seen the publication of his latest book, “Hunters and Legendary Explorers.”
With other books in the works and a wife capable of seeing them through to print, that would not be the last book to feature his work.
John was born in England, knighted in Austria for his art, had become a U.S citizen and was referred to as the “Godfather of Wildlife Art.”
Suzie, an accomplished diver, trained divers with the CIA before moving on to a successful career in marketing for Fortune 500-type companies and finally her present career as a fine wildlife artist.
John and Suzie were married for 20 years but had been together for 25 years, Suzie said.
“I met him 25 feet up in a tree in the rain forest of Guatamala,” she said.
It was before dawn, and they had found themselves between a leopard and its prey. The only way to safety for their small party was to climb up into a nearby tree, which had three platforms for a mosquito study.
“I don’t think I would have climbed that in daylight,” she said. “When the sun came up, the canopy wakes up and it was magical.”
And they could see the leopard stalking its prey.
After John’s death and all the places they had been to paint, Suzie chose to scatter his ashes in the Tetons, where he used to paint so often.
He also seems to be leaving mementoes for Suzie — heart-shaped rocks. She found the first one at the beach but has found hundreds since then in many different places.
Suzie and her good friend, Mary Jo Perkins (widow of broadcaster Jack Perkins) have walked the beach daily for years. During turtle season, they walk in search of new nests or hatchlings. Every other day of the year, they simply walk the beach every morning for the exercise.
Both artists find inspiration for their work. Suzie found a note from John in their studio. He had written it sometime before he died but somehow, she found it only recently.
He was proud of being and American citizen. His interest in wild animals and nature was inspired by another American hero, Theodore Roosevelt.
With a plethora of awards and so many works in major collections around the world, John’s reputation is assured, and with Suzie’s background in marketing, at least two additional books featuring his artwork are in the works.
In a warehouse in Venice as well as in the studio they shared at their home in Osprey, and where John painted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, there are many paintings as well as prints still for sale, framed in stunning frames chosen by Suzie.
She, too, has wonderful work for sale, including a recent painting of a snow leopard and several barn paintings that were featured in a 2022 calendar that sold out two printings.
“Just three calendars remain,” she said.
The Feb. 1 reception at Wellen Park will last from 5-7 p.m. and include light hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. RSVP at 941-256-9300. A variety of books and paintings will be for sale.
The center is at 12275 Mercado Drive in Wellen Park, which is in the northern part of North Port.
