SCAT bus

SCAT bus rides could go up a quarter, from $1.25 to $1.50 in Sarasota County.

SARASOTA — Residents who use Sarasota County’s bus service, commonly known as SCAT, could see an increase in the cost to ride a bus beginning in November.

On July 30, county commissioners unanimously authorized a public hearing on Oct. 11 to consider the proposal to raise several of the fares currently charged by Sarasota County Area Transit.


