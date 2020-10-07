TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation has included the historic Farley House in Venice on this year’s list of 11 sites to save in the state.
The announcement was made during the 2020 Florida’s 11 to Save during the Main Street Conference held in collaboration with Florida Main Street.
The list spotlights the most threatened historic properties in the state and drives the Florida Trust’s education and advocacy initiatives for the year ahead
This year’s list represents endangered historic resources in Sarasota, Palm Beach, St. Johns, Leon, Putnam, Miami-Dade, Bay, Orange, Santa Rosa, Alachua and Seminole counties, covering hundreds of years of history and a variety of cultural resources.
Each year, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation announces its “11 to Save” program as part of its annual conference.
The program is designed to increase the public’s awareness of the urgent need to save Florida’s historic resources, and to empower local preservationists and preservation groups in their efforts to preserve Florida’s rich history.
“Each year, we receive more and more nominations from people around the state for the 11 to Save program,” said Florida Trust for Historic Preservation board president Friederike Mittner. “This year’s list does a good job serving our goal to have the list reflect historic places that resonate with the people of Florida, to learn from and share the stories of these special places — and work with communities to make sure they are still here in years to come.”
Inclusion on the Florida’s 11 to Save is a starting point for the Florida Trust’s advocacy and education efforts and is intended to be part of a collaborative effort to identify custom solutions for each property.
Built in 1956, the Walter Farley House was designed by famed Sarasota School Architect Ralph Twitchell, with an addition by Jack West. It was built as the home and studio of Walter Farley, the author of the Black Stallion series of books, published by Penguin Press.
Farley and his wife, Rosemary, were tightly integrated into Venice and its literary community. They were founding members of the Friends of the Venice Library. They also hosted gatherings in their home for members of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Nestled on a couple of acres overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, the property is currently on the market and is dually listed as a home for sale (which is in need of repair) and as vacant land for a buyer to demolish in order to construct a new home.
Included on the History & Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County’s 2020 Six to Save List, the nominator encourages local preservation groups and community leaders to collaborate and identify solutions for the preservation of the property.
