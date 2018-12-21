Sarasota County commissioners believe more produce and food vendors are needed at Englewood’s farmer markets.
Commissioners voted in November to require farmers markets to keep the ratio of their vendors to 75 percent produce and other food vendors. That means only 25 percent of the vendors can sell arts and crafts, jewelry, health and health services, and other non-food items. Market managers had been allowed a 50-50 split between the type of vendors to whom they rented space.
The various farmer markets attract thousands of people to West Dearborn Street on Thursday mornings during the winter season from October to May. Last season, Dearborn brick-and-mortar business owners felt their bottom lines were being hurt by the 50-50 split of market vendors.
Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency manager Debbie Marks told commissioners market managers, Olde Englewood Village Association members and other business owners met to come up with a solution. The markets were becoming more of flea market venues than farmer markets, Marks suggested.
“Market managers said they could deal with the 75-25 split,” Marks said, acknowledging commissioners had been contacted by market vendors who were upset over changes to the ratio. “The markets opened in October and they are compliant with the 75-25 split.”
