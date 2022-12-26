Above: Santa, portrayed by Sunset Englewood Rotary member Mike Looney, welcomed Bailey and Maya Collins to Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market in the Pioneer Plaza on Thursday. Large crowds of year round residents, winter residents and other visitors to Englewood meandered along West Dearborn Street.
SUN PHOTOs BY STEVE REILLY
Left: With road construction and other improvements along West Dearborn Street nearing completion, people turned out for the various farmers markets Thursday.
ENGLEWOOD — The various vendors at farmers markets and merchants along West Dearborn Street enjoyed an early holiday gift Thursday.
Large crowds meandered among the market vendors, restaurants and merchants along Englewood’s traditional main street.
“We broke the 5,000 mark,” said Mike Looney, one of the the Sunset Englewood Rotary members who is overseeing the nonprofit Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market in the Pioneer Plaza.
Looney was pleased to see young young adults and families discovering and exploring the market. The Olde Englewood market is scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday to May 15.
The same could be said for Joyce Colmar’s Dearborn Street Market, across from the Pioneer Plaza at North Elm and West Dearborn streets.
In the wake of Hurricane Ian and dealing its aftermath, Colmar suggested the markets provided people a break, a respite, from the hurricane recovery. Also the farmers markets saw many winter residents and other visitors to Englewood.
Market vendors weren’t the only ones welcoming the crowds.
“We’re looking forward to 2023 positively,” said Les Bernstein, owner of Rehab on Dearborn Vintage Gallery. Hopefully, Bernstein said, road construction and detours, toxic politics, hurricanes and pandemic viruses will fade into the past with 2022.
On Thursday, it did prove more welcoming with a gateway sign spanning West Dearborn, decorative intersections and sidewalks, new benches and other amenities as the 16-month roadway renovations reach their conclusion.
The formal ending for the Dearborn road project to be substantially complete is Jan. 5 with Sarasota County planning a ribbon cutting Jan. 19.
