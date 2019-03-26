The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club recently held their annual “Spring Fling Fashion Show” that proved to be an outstanding success. More than 140 local women attended the event at the Rotonda West Community Center and enjoyed a catered lunch by the Hills Country Club. Besides the modeling of many colorful outfits supplied by “Resort Fashions by Tiffany” the attendees took pleasure in countless opportunity drawings and door prizes. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Take Stock in Children and Kid Needs in Charlotte County.

