FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE

TWINS 11, BRAVES 6

7 innings

Braves;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Floyd ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.208

Dilone 1b;3;1;1;2;1;1;.222

Casanova cf;2;1;0;0;1;0;.292

Workinger lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.310

Pabst dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.190

Barranca c;4;0;2;2;0;1;.308

Moreno 3b;4;1;1;0;0;.118

Stevens 2b;1;1;0;0;2;0;.200

De Los Santos rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.133

Totals;29;6;8;5;4;6

Twins;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Roberson 3b;3;2;1;2;1;0;.294

De Andrade ss;3;1;1;1;0;1;.200

Pena dh;4;1;1;1;0;2;.556

Olivar c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.133

-Contreras c;0;1;0;0;1;0;.000

Duran 1b;2;1;0;0;1;2;.200

Sosa rf;2;1;0;0;1;2;.174

Soto 2b;3;2;2;2;0;0;.300

Centeno lf;2;1;0;0;1;1;.000

-De La Cruz lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286

Madrigal cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

-Perez cf;2;1;0;1;1;1;.118

Totals;23;11;5;7;6;9

Braves (3-4);300;102;0—6;8;1

Twins (2-4);000;00(11);x—11;5;1

E—Barranca, Soto. PB—Barranca. 2B—Barranca (2), Dilone (1), Soto 2 (3), Robertson (2), De Andrade (2). SB—Moreno (2), Floyd (4).

Runners left in scoring position—Braves 4 (Moreno, Barranca, Casanova, Dilone), Twins 1 (Pena). Team RISP—Braves 4-for-11, Twins 4-for-7. LOB—Braves 7, Twins 1.

DP—Twins (De Andrade-Duran).

Braves;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA

Bautista;5;0;0;0;0;8;0;0.00

Segal;0.2;1;3;3;1;1;0;16.20

Cubillan L, 0-2;0;2;6;6;4;0;0;59.40

Solano;0.1;2;2;2;1;0;0;16.88

Twins;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA

Medina;1;2;3;3;3;2;0;27.00

Bellair;3;3;1;1;0;2;0;1.23

Boadas W, 1-0;3;3;2;0;1;2;0;4.50

WP—Segal, Cubillan 2, Solano, Medina. HBP—Casanova (Bellair), De Andrade (Segal).

Inherited runners-scored—Cubillan 2-2, Solano 2-2, Bellair 1-0.

Umpires—HP:Joshua Hulsey, 1B: Samuel Carey.

T—2:23.

RAYS 8, PIRATES 2

Pirates;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Bishop cf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.250


JCastillo 2b;1;0;1;0;1;0;.579

a-Bastardo ph-1b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Terrero rf;3;0;0;1;1;1;.200

-Sanchez rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.231

Mojica 1b-3b;1;0;0;0;2;1;.154

Valdez dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.071

Toledo ss;2;0;0;0;2;1;.211

Escalante 3b-2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.167

Planchart c;2;0;0;1;1;1;.167

Dixon lf;3;1;2;0;0;1;.286

Totals;27;2;4;2;8;9

Rays;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Peguero ss;3;2;1;0;2;1;.333

Pie 3b;4;1;0;0;1;2;.182

Caminero dh;4;1;1;0;1;0;.292

Fernandez c;2;2;0;0;1;0;.125

b-Salguerra ph-c;1;0;0;0;1;0;.200

Castillo rf;5;1;4;2;0;1;.333

Piron cf;3;0;0;1;1;1;.286

De La Cruz 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.143

Del Rosario 1b:3;0;1;1;1;1;.333

Johnson lf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.286

Totals;32;8;8;4;10;9

Pirates (4-2);010;000;010—2;4;2

Rays (5-2);203;110;01x—8;8;2

a-popped out for JCastillo in the 5th

b-Flied out for Fernandez in the 6th.

E—Escalante, Toledo, Peguero, Del Rosario.

2B—Castillo (2). 3B—Escalante (1). SB—Pie (3), Peguero (3). CS—Jcastillo, Toledo, Salguera. SF—Planchart, Piron.

Runners left in scoring position—Pirates 4 (Bishop, Bastardo 2, Valdez), Rays 6 (Del Rosario, Johnson 2, Caminero 2, Castillo). Team RISP—Pirates 0-for-6, Rays 4-for-11. LOB—Pirates 9, Rays 11.

Pirates;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA

De Los Santos L, 0-1;2.1;3;5;1;2;2;0;4.15

Reyes;0.2;1;0;0;1;1;0;0.00

Kellington;0.1;0;1;1;1;1;0;11.57

Sharts;1.2;1;1;1;4;2;0;3.38

Chandler;1.0;2;0;0;0;2;0;0.00

Laio;2;1;1;1;2;1;0;1.93

Rays;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA

Alfonzo;1.2;2;1;1;2;1;0;5.40

Rodriguez W, 1-0;0.1;0;0;0;0;1;0;0.00

Reifert H, 1;1;0;0;0;2;1;0;0.00

Brecht;2;0;0;0;0;4;0;0.00

Menendez;2;0;0;0;1;2;0;0.00

Guzman;2;2;1;0;3;0;0;6.00

WP—De Los Santos 2, Sharts 4, Laio, Alfonzo, Reifert 2, Guzman. HBP—Mojica (Alfonzo), Dixon (Rodriguez).

Inherited runners-scored—Reyes 2-1, Sharts 1-1.

Umpires—HP: Connor Crdowell, 1B: Jared Duerson.

T—3:13.

