FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE
TWINS 11, BRAVES 6
7 innings
Braves;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Floyd ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.208
Dilone 1b;3;1;1;2;1;1;.222
Casanova cf;2;1;0;0;1;0;.292
Workinger lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.310
Pabst dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.190
Barranca c;4;0;2;2;0;1;.308
Moreno 3b;4;1;1;0;0;.118
Stevens 2b;1;1;0;0;2;0;.200
De Los Santos rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.133
Totals;29;6;8;5;4;6
Twins;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Roberson 3b;3;2;1;2;1;0;.294
De Andrade ss;3;1;1;1;0;1;.200
Pena dh;4;1;1;1;0;2;.556
Olivar c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.133
-Contreras c;0;1;0;0;1;0;.000
Duran 1b;2;1;0;0;1;2;.200
Sosa rf;2;1;0;0;1;2;.174
Soto 2b;3;2;2;2;0;0;.300
Centeno lf;2;1;0;0;1;1;.000
-De La Cruz lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286
Madrigal cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
-Perez cf;2;1;0;1;1;1;.118
Totals;23;11;5;7;6;9
Braves (3-4);300;102;0—6;8;1
Twins (2-4);000;00(11);x—11;5;1
E—Barranca, Soto. PB—Barranca. 2B—Barranca (2), Dilone (1), Soto 2 (3), Robertson (2), De Andrade (2). SB—Moreno (2), Floyd (4).
Runners left in scoring position—Braves 4 (Moreno, Barranca, Casanova, Dilone), Twins 1 (Pena). Team RISP—Braves 4-for-11, Twins 4-for-7. LOB—Braves 7, Twins 1.
DP—Twins (De Andrade-Duran).
Braves;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA
Bautista;5;0;0;0;0;8;0;0.00
Segal;0.2;1;3;3;1;1;0;16.20
Cubillan L, 0-2;0;2;6;6;4;0;0;59.40
Solano;0.1;2;2;2;1;0;0;16.88
Twins;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA
Medina;1;2;3;3;3;2;0;27.00
Bellair;3;3;1;1;0;2;0;1.23
Boadas W, 1-0;3;3;2;0;1;2;0;4.50
WP—Segal, Cubillan 2, Solano, Medina. HBP—Casanova (Bellair), De Andrade (Segal).
Inherited runners-scored—Cubillan 2-2, Solano 2-2, Bellair 1-0.
Umpires—HP:Joshua Hulsey, 1B: Samuel Carey.
T—2:23.
RAYS 8, PIRATES 2
Pirates;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Bishop cf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.250
JCastillo 2b;1;0;1;0;1;0;.579
a-Bastardo ph-1b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Terrero rf;3;0;0;1;1;1;.200
-Sanchez rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.231
Mojica 1b-3b;1;0;0;0;2;1;.154
Valdez dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.071
Toledo ss;2;0;0;0;2;1;.211
Escalante 3b-2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.167
Planchart c;2;0;0;1;1;1;.167
Dixon lf;3;1;2;0;0;1;.286
Totals;27;2;4;2;8;9
Rays;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Peguero ss;3;2;1;0;2;1;.333
Pie 3b;4;1;0;0;1;2;.182
Caminero dh;4;1;1;0;1;0;.292
Fernandez c;2;2;0;0;1;0;.125
b-Salguerra ph-c;1;0;0;0;1;0;.200
Castillo rf;5;1;4;2;0;1;.333
Piron cf;3;0;0;1;1;1;.286
De La Cruz 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.143
Del Rosario 1b:3;0;1;1;1;1;.333
Johnson lf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.286
Totals;32;8;8;4;10;9
Pirates (4-2);010;000;010—2;4;2
Rays (5-2);203;110;01x—8;8;2
a-popped out for JCastillo in the 5th
b-Flied out for Fernandez in the 6th.
E—Escalante, Toledo, Peguero, Del Rosario.
2B—Castillo (2). 3B—Escalante (1). SB—Pie (3), Peguero (3). CS—Jcastillo, Toledo, Salguera. SF—Planchart, Piron.
Runners left in scoring position—Pirates 4 (Bishop, Bastardo 2, Valdez), Rays 6 (Del Rosario, Johnson 2, Caminero 2, Castillo). Team RISP—Pirates 0-for-6, Rays 4-for-11. LOB—Pirates 9, Rays 11.
Pirates;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA
De Los Santos L, 0-1;2.1;3;5;1;2;2;0;4.15
Reyes;0.2;1;0;0;1;1;0;0.00
Kellington;0.1;0;1;1;1;1;0;11.57
Sharts;1.2;1;1;1;4;2;0;3.38
Chandler;1.0;2;0;0;0;2;0;0.00
Laio;2;1;1;1;2;1;0;1.93
Rays;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA
Alfonzo;1.2;2;1;1;2;1;0;5.40
Rodriguez W, 1-0;0.1;0;0;0;0;1;0;0.00
Reifert H, 1;1;0;0;0;2;1;0;0.00
Brecht;2;0;0;0;0;4;0;0.00
Menendez;2;0;0;0;1;2;0;0.00
Guzman;2;2;1;0;3;0;0;6.00
WP—De Los Santos 2, Sharts 4, Laio, Alfonzo, Reifert 2, Guzman. HBP—Mojica (Alfonzo), Dixon (Rodriguez).
Inherited runners-scored—Reyes 2-1, Sharts 1-1.
Umpires—HP: Connor Crdowell, 1B: Jared Duerson.
T—3:13.
