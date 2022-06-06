FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE
RAYS 11, ORIOLES 1
Orioles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bencosme 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500
Hernandez ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Acevedo rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Basalio c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Guerrero cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000
De Los Santos dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .000
Castillo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Cruz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Totals 34 1 7 1 3 10
Rays AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Barete cf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .400
Pie dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Merino pr-dh 2 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Colmenarez ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Caminero 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Diaz lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .667
Castillo rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .250
Fernandez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Peguero 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .500
Del Rosario 1b 1 2 0 0 3 0 .000
Orioles 100 000 000—1 7 2
Rays 020 600 03x—11 10 1
a-Ran for Pie in the 4th.
E—Basalio, Guerrero, Peguero. LOB—Orioles 11, Rays 5. 2B—Acevedo (1), Berete (1). SB—Diaz (1). SF—Colmenarez.
Runners left in scoring position—Orioles 4 (Bencosme, De Los Santos, Basalio, Gonzalez), Rays 3 (Castillo 2, Barete). RISP—Orioles 1-for-10, Rays 5-for-10.
GIDP—Acevedo. DP—Rays (Caminero-Pegruero-Del Rosario).
Orioles IP H R ER BB SO BF ERA
Alcantara, L, 0-1 3.2 7 8 8 3 4 22 19.64
Polanco 2.1 1 0 0 1 3 9 0.00
Pina 2 2 3 3 1 2 9 13.50
Rays IP H R ER BB SO BF ERA
Patino 1 2 1 1 0 1 5 9.00
Ayala Jr. W, 1-0 4 2 0 0 1 4 16 0.00
Severino H, 1 3 2 0 0 1 2 13 0.00
Tavarez 1 1 0 0 1 3 5
Inherited runners-scored—Polanco 3-2. HBP—Bencosme (Severino), Gonzalez (Severino), Pie (Alcantara). WP—Alcantara, Pina 2, Patino.
Umpires—HP, Jose Polanco, 1B, Davion Frye.
T—2:52.
FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE
RAYS 11, ORIOLES 1
Orioles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Bencosme 2b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.500
Hernandez ss;5;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Gonzalez lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Acevedo rf;4;0;2;1;0;0;.500
Basalio c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.500
Guerrero cf;2;0;0;0;2;1;.000
De Los Santos dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.000
Castillo 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Cruz 3b 4;0;0;0;0;3;.000
Totals;34;1;7;1;3 10
Rays;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Barete cf;5;2;2;3;0;1;.400
Pie dh;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
a-Merino pr-dh;2;1;0;0;0;2;.000
Colmenarez ss;4;1;1;2;0;1;.250
Caminero 3b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.250
Diaz lf;3;2;2;2;1;0;.667
Castillo rf;4;0;1;2;0;2;.250
Fernandez c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Peguero 2b;4;2;2;0;0;0;.500
Del Rosario 1b;1;2;0;0;3;0;.000
Totals;33;11;10;9;5;9
Orioles;100;000;000—1;7;2
Rays;020;600;03x—11;10;1
a-Ran for Pie in the 4th.
E—Basalio, Guerrero, Peguero. LOB—Orioles 11, Rays 5. 2B—Acevedo (1), Berete (1). SB—Diaz (1). SF—Colmenarez.
Runners left in scoring position—Orioles 4 (Bencosme, De Los Santos, Basalio, Gonzalez), Rays 3 (Castillo 2, Barete). RISP—Orioles 1-for-10, Rays 5-for-10.
GIDP—Acevedo. DP—Rays (Caminero-Pegruero-Del Rosario).
Orioles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;BF;ERA
Alcantara, L, 0-1;3.2;7;8;8;3;4;22;19.64
Polanco 2.1;1;0;0;1;3;9;0.00
Pina;2;2;3;3;1;2;9;13.50
Rays;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;BF;ERA
Patino;1;2;1;1;0;1;5;9.00
Ayala Jr. W, 1-0;4;2;0;0;1;4;16;0.00
Severino H, 1;3;2;0;0;1;2;13;0.00
Tavarez;1;1;0;0;1;3;5;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Polanco 3-2. HBP—Bencosme (Severino), Gonzalez (Severino), Pie (Alcantara). WP—Alcantara, Pina 2, Patino.
Umpires—HP, Jose Polanco, 1B, Davion Frye.
T—2:52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.