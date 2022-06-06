FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE

RAYS 11, ORIOLES 1

Orioles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Bencosme 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500

Hernandez ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Acevedo rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500

Basalio c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500

Guerrero cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000

De Los Santos dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .000

Castillo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Cruz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Totals 34 1 7 1 3 10

Rays AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Barete cf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .400

Pie dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

a-Merino pr-dh 2 1 0 0 0 2 .000

Colmenarez ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250

Caminero 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250

Diaz lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .667

Castillo rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .250

Fernandez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Peguero 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .500

Del Rosario 1b 1 2 0 0 3 0 .000

Orioles 100 000 000—1 7 2

Rays 020 600 03x—11 10 1

a-Ran for Pie in the 4th.

E—Basalio, Guerrero, Peguero. LOB—Orioles 11, Rays 5. 2B—Acevedo (1), Berete (1). SB—Diaz (1). SF—Colmenarez.

Runners left in scoring position—Orioles 4 (Bencosme, De Los Santos, Basalio, Gonzalez), Rays 3 (Castillo 2, Barete). RISP—Orioles 1-for-10, Rays 5-for-10.

GIDP—Acevedo. DP—Rays (Caminero-Pegruero-Del Rosario).

Orioles IP H R ER BB SO BF ERA

Alcantara, L, 0-1 3.2 7 8 8 3 4 22 19.64

Polanco 2.1 1 0 0 1 3 9 0.00

Pina 2 2 3 3 1 2 9 13.50

Rays IP H R ER BB SO BF ERA

Patino 1 2 1 1 0 1 5 9.00

Ayala Jr. W, 1-0 4 2 0 0 1 4 16 0.00

Severino H, 1 3 2 0 0 1 2 13 0.00

Tavarez 1 1 0 0 1 3 5

Inherited runners-scored—Polanco 3-2. HBP—Bencosme (Severino), Gonzalez (Severino), Pie (Alcantara). WP—Alcantara, Pina 2, Patino.

Umpires—HP, Jose Polanco, 1B, Davion Frye.

T—2:52.

