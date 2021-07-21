NORTH PORT — A federal grand jury in Rhode Island indicted a registered sex offender there, accusing him of trying to lure underage boys in North Port and Englewood into having illicit sex.
Nicholas Sannicandro faces six charges in the indictment, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Sannicandro, 31, is a registered sex offender in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, "who allegedly posed as a 17-year-old during explicit Instagram communications with two young teenage boys," federal prosecutors stated in a release.
In May, a woman told North Port police that someone had sent "inappropriate sexual communications to her 13-year-old son via an Instagram account with the name 'Jackasslures,' a fishing-related online site," the report states. The woman said the person sent her son a fishing lure.
North Port Police learned Sannicandro had been in contact with the boy, 14, who had heard about the website from a 13-year-old classmate who lives in Englewood. The FBI and NPPD set a trap for Sannicandro, having an undercover North Port officer contact him online, posing as a minor. Sannicandro sent the officer sexually explicit photos of himself on his boat in Warwick, Rhode Island, and arranged a meeting.
Officers arrested Sannicandro at the marina on June 22.
"The grand jury returned a six-count indictment Friday charging Nicholas Sannicandro with two counts of attempted inducement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity, two counts of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, one count of possession and access with intent to view child pornography, and offenses by a registered sex offender," the release states.
Sannicandro was convicted in 2011 in Massachusetts for possession of child pornography and was required to register as a sex offender. He was later convicted twice in 2018 in Massachusetts for disseminating matter harmful to a minor.
North Port police and the FBI were aided by the Rhode Island State Police, the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Warwick Police Department.
If convicted of the charges, Sannicandro could face 10 years to life in federal prison, the Justice Department reported.
