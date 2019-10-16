Suncoast Humane Society has launched a “Save The Kitties” adoption event.
Adoption fees for all cats have been lowered to just $10. Costs of any required inoculations as well as county license/tag fees may apply.
There are many advantages to adopting a shelter cat right now. You will receive a new friend to welcome into your home at a very reasonable price. Also, all cats housed at Suncoast Humane Society are ready and waiting for their new families, as they are already spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia/FIV, dewormed, and microchipped. The “Save The Kitties” adoption event runs through October 31.
Interim Executive Director Cheryl Casey states:
“Suncoast Humane Society is one of Florida’s few ‘open admissions’ shelters, and as such we never turn away an animal in need
At different points in the year we can find ourselves with an overpopulation of animals, which puts stress on the animals, our staff and volunteers, and our aging facility. We are constantly admitting new animals, which means being responsible for caring for them all and trying to ensure they find good homes. And that is our goal – to find as many good homes as possible for our shelter animals. It just so happens that right now the need is greatest to find more homes for our cats.”
Adoptable cats are available at Suncoast Humane Society’s Adoption Center, located at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224. Suncoast Humane Society also has adoptable cats at six satellite adoption centers: inside Petco in Port Charlotte and North Venice, and inside Pet Supermarket in Englewood, Venice, South Venice, and North Port.
To view all of Suncoast Humane Society’s adoptable animals (including cats, dogs and various small critters) as well as to learn more about the adoption process, please visit their website at www.humane.org or stop by the shelter in person. Adoption hours are listed on the website, but you may also reach out to Suncoast Humane Society at (941) 474-7884.
Suncoast Humane Society has served animals and people as a regional humane society since 1971. Operating one of Florida’s few “open admissions” animal shelters, no animal in need is ever turned away, regardless of health, temperament, breed, age or size. Reaching over 450 square miles and 11 communities, the organization’s services reach Charlotte and Sarasota Counties, Boca Grande, and beyond. These programs and services are made possible solely by individual donations, wills and bequests, and limited grants from foundations. No funding is received from national or local humane groups, state or federal government. For more information about the organization, please contact Suncoast Humane Society at 941-474-7884, visit www.humane.org, or stop by their Animal Care Center at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood FL 34224.
6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood FL 34224
Contacts: Cheryl Casey & Leah Cornish
Interim Executive Directors
(941) 474-7884
