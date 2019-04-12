The Fellowship Church of Englewood Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West, will host its 2019 Easter Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. Saturday. Free, and open to the public. Along with the 50,000 Easter egg hunt, there will be face painters, clowns, games, prizes, pizza and six bicycles to be given away and two Kindle Fires to kids over 13. For more information, call the office at 941-475-7447, or visit myfc.church.