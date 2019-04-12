The Fellowship Church of Englewood Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West, will host its 2019 Easter Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. Saturday. Free, and open to the public. Along with the 50,000 Easter egg hunt, there will be face painters, clowns, games, prizes, pizza and six bicycles to be given away and two Kindle Fires to kids over 13. For more information, call the office at 941-475-7447, or visit myfc.church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.