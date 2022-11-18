Workers began deliver modular trailers to an empty lot near next to The Shoppes at Price Crossing shopping center at Price and Toledo Blade boulevards in North Port. By Wednesday morning, there were 18 in place.
FEMA trailers have been delivered to Punta Gorda and sit on a piece of vacant land off Airport Road near the Charlotte County Jail.
FEMA trailers are in Punta Gorda, off Airport Road near the Charlotte County Jail.
Workers began deliver modular trailers to an empty lot near next to The Shoppes at Price Crossing shopping center at Price and Toledo Blade boulevards in North Port. By Wednesday morning, there were 18 in place.
NORTH PORT — Federal and state agencies are taking applications for temporary housing for those displaced by Hurricane Ian.
FEMA announced that applicants can seek a variety of housing relief, including trailers, rental assistance, and direct leaving of ready-to-occupy empty properties.
Rene Bafalis, a representative of FEMA's Office of External Affairs, said the housing relief efforts were being done as a partnership with state agencies and local authorities.
"In Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties, FEMA is providing Direct Temporary Housing Assistance which can include manufactured housing units, travel trailers, Direct Lease or Multifamily Lease and Repair units," Bafalis said in an email to The Daily Sun.
Trailers or manufactured homes used as part of the FEMA program will be placed on commercial properties or private land in the appropriate zoning area.
Appropriate sites will also need to be large enough to accommodate the structure and have the needed utility hookups, officials added.
The program requires the completion of an application and a subsequent home assessment of the damaged home. Applicants can then qualify for a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit to conduct a pre-placement interview and determine whether the applicant needs direct housing and, if so, what type of housing.
The determination is based on the size and needs of the household, including any people with disabilities or other access or functional needs.
The program also includes funding for repairing or improving existing multi-family rental properties that eligible applicants can use as temporary housing.
"These options are matched to applicants on a case by case basis working with them to determine their interim and long term recovery needs," Bafalis said.
She also noted that the program would take time to process, and is not meant to replace immediate sheltering programs.
When asked for estimates on the number of trailers or the location of possible staging locations, Bafalis replied that those numbers were currently uncertain due to the ongoing evaluation process.
Applications were initially taken for only Hurricane Ian.
As of Nov. 14, FEMA has also approved an Emergency Declaration for Tropical Storm Nicole at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis for 60 counties across the state. The declaration also applies to the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
Bafalis said that anyone who has previously applied for housing assistance or declined housing is encouraged to check in with FEMA again if their living circumstances have changed.
"We really want people to reach out to us," Bafalis said.
