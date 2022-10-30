Displaced residents impacted by Hurricane Ian wait outside at the former insurance village for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall in Murdock. The insurance village is now closed.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, attends the opening of the one-stop Disaster Recovery Center on Oct. 7 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
SARASOTA — About 300 full-time, four-month long jobs with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are going to be available for region residents looking for employment.
The 300 jobs are for openings in Sarasota and Fort Myers, along with Brandon, Kissimmee and Orlando, a news release stated.
“These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs,” it stated. “Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online through USAJobs.gov.”
FEMA made the announcement Sunday — along with noting it is providing more than $1.65 billion in federal grants along with flood insurance payments and disaster loans, it said in a news release.
“FEMA has provided $674 million to households and $322 million to the state for emergency response, while the U.S. Small Business Administration has provided $408 million in disaster loans and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $244 million in claims,” it stated.
The agency also noted its temporary housing now covers Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota, Lee, Collier and Hardee counties for what are deemed “eligible” Hurricane Ian survivors.
“FEMA expanded Transitional Sheltering Assistance to seven more counties bringing to a total 26 counties that are eligible for temporary hotel stays for survivors who cannot remain in their homes because of storm damage,” it stated. “As of today, the program is providing housing for 2,277 households with 5,755 members. Hundreds of FEMA inspectors have performed over 170,000 home inspections for survivors who applied for federal disaster assistance.”
The agency stated it is actively working to assist.
“FEMA is meeting survivors where they are to help jumpstart their recoveries. Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists are going door-to-door in Florida neighborhoods to help individuals register for assistance,” it said. “These teams have interacted with more than 71,000 survivors in counties designated for individual assistance.”
It also noted it still has 23 Disaster Recover Centers still operating, including in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties. They include one at Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood; Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port; and Brewer Sports Park, 1365 SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia.
The Englewood and Arcadia facilities are open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. The North Port location is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.
