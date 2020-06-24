A multi-sport athlete, Emani Jefferson has proven time and again that she is special.
She is the first D-I signee in the history of North Port girls basketball. She broke the school’s scoring record with over 1,800 career points. She won her team a district title this season.
And if all that weren’t enough, Jefferson also broke the school’s long jump record in one of her first meets of the year — coming off basketball season with little to no practice on the track.
Her ability to take over a game and her determination in overcoming any obstacle in her way made her an easy choice for the Sun’s Female Athlete of the Year award.
Stats: 24.8 points per game, made 62 percent of field goals, 9.6 rebounds per game, 5.7 assists per game, 6.6 steals per game, 1.1 blocks per game
Best Moments: Scoring 27 points and winning her first district championship, 66-46 over Newsome, after overcoming knee injuries that bothered her throughout the season.
The very next game — the regional semifinals — she helped her team advance past Haines City by 25 points and icing the game at the free-throw line.
Jefferson also scored a game-high 30 points in a 20-point win over Durant to get her team to the district final.
In a regular season blowout win over Venice, Jefferson lit up the Indians with 36 points.
Accomplishments and Records
Jefferson holds both the career scoring record (1,819 points) and single-game scoring record (43) in program history.
Jefferson was more than just a scorer, though. She also holds the school’s single-game records for blocks (10), steals (16) and assists (12).
She also broke the school’s long jump record in one of her first track meets of the season this past year, with an 18-foot, 10.5-inch leap.
The senior guard led her team to its first district title in the past 7 years, winning both the semifinal and final by 20 points.
What she said
“Basketball taught me how to be a leader and it taught me how to motivate others. I also learned how to communicate better and how to help others than myself.
“I also learned how to take over a game and see everything.”
What they said about her
“She’s one of those athletes who can just do unbelievable things with her body. I literally saw her change shots mid-air. She’d go up for a shot, someone would get in her way and she’d change direction and score.
“It’s the kind of stuff you see Michael Jordan and guys like that do in highlight films. She can do stuff like that. I’d always talk with the boys varsity coaches and they’d always say, ‘Oh yeah, she could play for us.’” — North Port girls basketball coach Dale Huffman
— Compiled by Sports Writer VINNIE PORTELL
