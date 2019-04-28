Beginning with the Wall Street Crash of 1929, the Great Depression devastated the economies of rich and poor nations alike around the world. Between 1929 and 1932 worldwide gross domestic product (GDP) fell by an estimated 15 percent. Personal income, tax revenue, profits and prices dropped, international trade plunged by more than 50 percent, while unemployment in the U.S. rose to 25 percent and in some countries, it reached a peak of 33 percent. Cities reliant on heavy industry were hit hard, while new construction almost completely stopped. Crop prices dropped by about 60 percent, devastating farmers and rural communities.
In his class “The Great Depression Era: The Townsendites,” Steven Hutchins examines three plans put forth to alleviate the effects of the Great Depression as well as to create greater social and economic justice in the United States. Hutchins’ class is 10 a.m.–noon May 7 at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda.
“In the class, we’ll cover what is history and the biases involved,” Hutchins said. “I would hope participants leave the class with an appreciation for the rich tapestry of American history and some interesting things they’ve never heard of or about before.”
Hutchins holds a bachelor’s degree in art history, a master’s in community planning and a teaching certificate from U.C.L.A. He is also the primary curator of the Aristotle Zenobia Sunshine’s Museum of Natural, Technological and Sociological Wonders, which seeks through visual and print materials to increase community awareness of little known, disappearing or forgotten areas of American history.
Specifically, in “The Great Depression Era: The Townsendites,” Hutchins examines the programs advocated by Dr. Francis Townsend along with Father Charles Coughlin, a Canadian-American Roman Catholic priest, and Huey P. Long, a governor and later U.S. senator from Louisiana. The three different groups — the Townsendites, Father Coughlin’s National Union for Social Justice, and Long’s Share our Wealth Program — all advocated for a universal basic income, a radical redistribution of wealth and an increased inheritance tax, according to Hutchins.
“I’m trying to bring forward the concept that there have been movements and marches for most of U.S. history consisting of people who believed it’s OK for us to look out for one another,” Hutchins said.
He pointed to the Cincinnati Time Store opened in 1827 by American individualist anarchist Josiah Warren to illustrate the ongoing nature of economic justice movements throughout U.S. history. Warren sold items at-cost plus a small markup for his time, in what is considered the first use of alternative currency labor notes, and as such the first experiment in what would later be called mutualism.
Hutchins will also present “The Great Depression Era: The W.P.A.” on May 14, “19th Century American Culture: The Dime Museum” on May 21 and “Journalistic Comparison: 19th Century versus 21st Century” on May 28 at the Renaissance Academy.
For more information or to register for “The Great Depression Era: The Townsendites,” or any of Hutchins’ three other classes, call 941-505-0130.
