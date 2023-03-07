FHP: Bicyclist killed attempting to cross street FHP: Bike rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash Staff Report Mar 7, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross South Indiana Avenue on Tuesday morning.Florida Highway Patrol noted in a news release that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.It took place around 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, according to FHP.The bicyclist was traveling across South Indiana Avenue at the same time that a sedan was traveling south on the same street. The front of the sedan then struck the bicyclist. The rider was declared dead at the scene. The 76-year-old driver of the sedan reported no injuries.The bicycle rider's age and city of residence was listed as "unknown" on the crash report. The same report indicates that the sedan driver is an Englewood resident.The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Highway Patrol Driver Sedan Driver State Road 776 South Indiana Avenue Palm Grove Avenue Bicycle Car Sedan Bicycler Bike Riding Bicycle Riding Road Safety Fatal Helmet Fhp Florida Florida Highway Patrol Crash Report Investigation Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
